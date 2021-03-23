11 Sourdough Discard Recipes

When I started making sourdough in 2013, a little bit before I started writing this blog, I knew I’d have to find uses for the discard left over from feeding the new member of our family, my sourdough starter, Eleanor. I couldn’t simply waste all that flour and water! Since then, I’ve come up with many recipes for the discard. Good thing I had recipes for all the Covid lockdown baking! Even if you never bake the bread, you may want to keep a sourdough starter on hand just for these 11 recipes.

Sourdough discard pancakes

Flip when the pancake becomes filled with bubbles

Since the birth of my starter Eleanor, I doubt a week has gone by during which I haven’t made these at least once. During Covid, I’ve eaten more than usual. Last year when I found myself stranded at my mom’s in Canada at the beginning of lockdowns, I cooked—and ate—stacks and stacks of these pancakes (I always travel with my starter).

GO TO RECIPE

Vegan pancakes

5-ingredient vegan sourdough pancakes

Fortunately, just before lockdowns last year, I had come up with a vegan version of my popular pancakes. I had no idea at the time that sourdough was about to explode (not literally, but that can happen also).

GO TO RECIPE

Sourdough discard waffles

Sourdough waffles

Start the sponge in the morning for these and enjoy breakfast for dinner. They are crispy on the outside, soft-and-fluffy on in the inside. You can use the batter to make pancakes as well, if desired.

GO TO RECIPE

Sourdough discard crackers

Cultured cashew cheese tastes fabulous with the crackers

These crackers taste cheesy but contain no cheese. Make the dough in advance, refrigerate it for up to five days and bake crackers when you crave them.

GO TO RECIPE

Soft pretzels

Soft sourdough pretzels

For this recipe, I sourdoughized this soft pretzel recipe that my daughter Charlotte makes. Like Charlotte’s recipe, this one calls for some active dry yeast. The discard doesn’t have enough life in it to make dough rise, but it has loads of flavor.

GO TO RECIPE

Vegetable fritters

These fritters make a nice side dish for dinner or a tasty breakfast that uses up random vegetables. Their portability also makes them good for packing in lunches.

GO TO RECIPE

Sourdough discard vegan chocolate cake

Last year during the first lockdown, I needed chocolate. I had lots of sourdough discard at my mom’s but few other ingredients so I came up with this cake—a sourdoughized version of Depression era wacky cake.

Since I first posted this, loads of people have tagged me on Instagram with all kinds of variations of it—with sour cherries or nuts or orange liqueur or coconut… Lately I’ve been making it with unsalted broth left over from cooking black beans, a quarter cup of chocolate chips and a tablespoon of fresh orange zest.

GO TO RECIPE

Vegan carrot cake

Sourdough discard carrot cake with coconut buttercream frosting

When we ran out of cocoa at my mom’s, I made a carrot version of the chocolate cake.

GO TO RECIPE

Vegan pumpkin (or squash) ginger cake

Thanksgiving. More lockdowns. More cake. This dessert will satisfy your vegan guest’s sweet tooth (or anyone’s for that matter).

GO TO RECIPE

Pita bread

For this recipe, you can make the pita bread dough in advance, store it in the refrigerator and when you crave pitas, tear off a few hunks of dough and quickly make them. I’ve also frozen the dough.

GO TO RECIPE

Pizza

Another excuse to make the cashew cheese

This pizza has been the most popular recipe on my blog for months. Just about everyone likes pizza. My recipe calls for active dry yeast for leavening (my book includes a recipe for sourdough pizza made with a leaven only). Like the above pita dough, you can refrigerate or freeze the dough and bake later. The pizza blog post also includes a formula for sourdoughizing other recipes.

GO TO RECIPE

