Media/Press

These are some of the articles and websites that have featured me, beginning with the most recent.

Greenmatters

Experts Weigh In On Taking Your Kitchen From Wasteful To Waste-Free

Mashable

How to start a zero waste lifestyle

Buzzfeed

I Tried To Give Up Plastic For A Week And Here’s What Happened

Treehugger

9 Zero Waste experts to follow on Instagram

10 ways to use less energy in the kitchen

10 zero waste bloggers you should know

How to eat a whole pumpkin

Sustainable America Blog

10 Ways to Use Citrus Peels

Why and How to Shop by Bike

Paste

The 10 Best Zero-Waste Bloggers to Follow on Instagram

Community Health

Go with your gut: exploring the world of fermentation

1 Million Women

7 Tactics to Counter Zero-Waste Sabotage in Your Home

Simple Tips for Cleaning Your Kitchen Plastic-Free

5 Essentials for a Zero-Waste Shopping Kit

One Green Planet

How to Clean Your House with Trash

7 Tips for a Zero Waste Kitchen

Palo Alto Weekly/Mountain View Voice

Waste not, want not: Mountain View zero-waste activist offers recipes, lessons and inspiration

KMVT Mountain View

The Better Part: The Zero-Waste Chef

A Sustainable Mind

Podcast 004: Controlled Rot (Fermentation) and Other Kitchen DIY with Anne-Marie Bonneau of ZeroWasteChef.com

En Español: Cuerpomente

Anne Marie Bonneau: “Reducir tu basura mejorará incluso tu vida sexual”

Stop a la basura: cómo eliminarla de tu cocina

This is very minor, but I was very excited when Sam Sifton, food editor of the New York Times, mentioned my sourdough starter, Eleanor, in his column “Sourdough Starter, America’s Rising Pet.” He had asked readers to send in stories about their sourdough starters and I emailed pictures of Eleanor’s first and second birthday parties, replete with party hats and sweaters I knit for her and her starter friends.