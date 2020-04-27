sourdough discard vegan chocolate cake

Have your discard and eat it tooJump to Recipe
Whether you’ve just embarked on your sourdough adventure or you’ve baked sourdough for years, you may need one more recipe in your repertoire for the discard you remove from your starter every time you feed it, especially if it’s a recipe for chocolate cake.
(Start a sourdough starter without it taking over your life.)
(Go here for my most helpful sourdough posts, including a list of discard recipes.)
Sourdough-ized depression-era chocolate cake
This rich chocolate cake contains neither eggs nor dairy—precious commodities that Granny used sparingly during the Great Depression. With grocery shopping now a stress-fraught ordeal during Covid-19, most of us are cooking like Granny—using everything, wasting nothing, opting for less-perishable foods that fall lower on the food chain. And although I want the pandemic to end soon, I hope our rekindled respect for food does not.
While working on my book over the winter (out early 2021!), I came up with a sourdough-ized version of depression-era chocolate cake but since I have two chocolate desserts in the book already, I filed this recipe away and forgot about it—until this past weekend when I found myself with too much starter on my hands and too little chocolate cake.
A few notes on the simple ingredients
The acidic discard in this—and also, the vinegar—reacts with the baking soda to make the cake rise. Once you have combined the wet ingredients with the dry, the batter will begin to puff up immediately. Pour the batter into the prepared pan asap.
If you have a good, strong batch of scrap vinegar on hand, use that for your vinegar. You can also use kombucha that you’ve fermented to the point of strong vinegar. Between my scrap vinegar and kombucha vinegar, I haven’t bought vinegar for about nine years. Granny would approve.
While olive oil adds a rich flavor to this humble cake, brown sugar provides more depth than mere granulated sugar does (I’ve made the cake both ways). Because we don’t have brown sugar on hand at the moment and I’m avoiding shopping like the plague, I’ve been “making” brown sugar by combining two ingredients we do have—molasses and granulated sugar. No wonder I was Granny’s favorite.
Using a fork in a shallow dish, mix about 2 heaping teaspoons of the thick, dark syrup per cup of granulated sugar. You have to sort of mash it up into the sugar to combine it well. I like to make a couple of cups at a time. Store your brown sugar in a jar in the cupboard.
Enough throat clearing. Here is the recipe.
Sourdough Discard Vegan Chocolate Cake
Ingredients
- 1 cup all-purpose flour
- 1 cup packed brown sugar
- ¼ cup cocoa powder
- 1 teaspoon baking soda
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ½ cup unfed discarded starter straight from the refrigerator
- ½ cup cold water
- 1 tablespoon vinegar white, cider, or strong homemade
- 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
- ⅓ cup olive oil plus more for greasing the pan
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 350°F. Generously grease an 8-inch by 8-inch glass or metal baking pan.
- Combine flour, brown sugar, cocoa powder, baking soda and salt in a medium bowl.
- Combine unfed discarded starter, water, vinegar, vanilla extract and olive oil in a separate small bowl.
- Add wet ingredients to dry ingredients. Stir until moistened and pour batter into prepared pan.
- Bake for 25 to 30 minutes or until a fork inserted in the center of the cake comes out clean. Cool the pan on a baking rack.
Notes
- All of my sourdough recipes use a 100 percent hydration sourdough starter, meaning the starter contains equal parts water and flour by weight (not volume).
- If you don’t keep a sourdough starter, increase the flour to 1 ½ cups and the water to 1 cup.
12 Replies to “Sourdough Discard Vegan Chocolate Cake”
That looks amazing ZWC! You are baking like the way Ma did in Little House on the Prairie.
Thank you Chandra 🙂
~ ZWC
So I’m not a fan of sourdough at all and do not have a starter (or any unfed discard) as a result. Do you have thoughts on how I can use just regular flour & water as substitute for all your fabulous recipes you have on the website? Been itching to try them… Thank you!
Hi Melody,
I need to write a post about converting non-sourdough recipes to sourdough recipes (and then back again). Sourdough starter has 1 part flour and 1 part water by weight. That works out to about 2 parts flour to 1 part water by volume. For this recipe, you would remove the 1/2 cup of starter and then add about 1/2 cup flour and 1/4 cup water. I hope that helps.
~ Anne Marie
Ooohhh…between this and your cracker recipe, I might actually be persuaded to resume
caring for a sourdough starter after l of these years!
Hi Jill,
Even if you never make the bread, I think crackers and chocolate cake are good reasons to keep a starter 🙂
~ Anne Marie
I can’t wait to try this! Thank you for posting.
My pleasure Lisa. Thanks for checking it out 🙂
~ Anne Marie
I’m trying this now but having a hard time (I’m new to using my starter). My “fresh from the fridge” discard won’t incorporate into the other wet ingredients. Maybe it was too dry 🙁
Hi Jenn,
The discard is fairly runny, kind of like cake batter. If it’s dry, it may be a different hydration level than mine, which is 100 percent hydration (meaning equal parts water and flour by weight). I’ll add that information to the instructions. All my recipes use a 100 percent hydration starter. If yours is thicker, you can add the water to it first to thin it out, then add the other ingredients. That should make it easier to work with. I hope that helps.
~ Anne Marie
Wow.. how’d you know I was craving cake, chocolate, and using some starter
We have so much bread at the mo (very active Olio in this area), that I’m keeping my starter going just for the yummies I can make with the discard. Thanks for the addition to my armoury, Anne-Marie 😘