Online LIVE Sourdough Bread Workshop

So many people have asked and here it is: an online, interactive sourdough bread class.

Years ago I taught myself to make delicious sourdough bread—and didn’t bake a really good loaf for months. Drastically shorten your learning curve! The first person who took my sourdough bread class baked a wonderful loaf—on his first try. I was a bit jealous! If only I had had someone show me how to do it.

I’ll show you how to do it!

In this small online and interactive class, we will make our bread side-by-side, with a maximum of six students. Invest a weekend to learn a lifelong skill—baking traditional bread with only flour, water and salt.

You will need a mature sourdough starter ready to bake with. Please register only if you have an active sourdough starter. Find the full list of ingredients and tools that you will need for the class here.

Three-ingredient sourdough bread made with wild yeast

Class Schedule

We will meet several times over the weekend on Zoom. On Saturday, while we are offline during the bulk fermentation, I’ll standby on Zoom, ready to help if you need it. If your dough isn’t ready to shape at 1pm, we can meet again later in the afternoon when it is. In other words, be prepared to spend the afternoon working on your dough.

Friday 7pm–8pm PT: Soak the flours and make the leaven

Soak the flours and make the leaven Saturday 8am–10am PT: Make the dough and begin the bulk fermentation

Make the dough and begin the bulk fermentation Saturday 1pm–2pm PT: Form the loaves

Form the loaves Sunday 8am–10am PT: Bake the loaves!

I’ve included lots of time in the schedule to answer your questions. As one student put it in my online sourdough starter class, who knew flour and water could be so complicated? Baking sourdough bread is actually quite simple—once you know how 😉

01/08/21 Online LIVE Sourdough Bread Workshop Learn to make bread on the weekend over Zoom from the comfort of your own kitchen. Class begins on Friday night and ends Sunday morning with a loaf of warm bread you baked yourself. Maximum 6 students per class. You must have an active sourdough starter to take the class. $100.00

01/22/21 Online LIVE Sourdough Bread Workshop Learn to make bread on the weekend over Zoom from the comfort of your own kitchen. Class begins on Friday night and ends Sunday morning with a loaf of warm bread you baked yourself. Maximum 6 students per class. You must have an active sourdough starter to take the class. $100.00

Free Online Sourdough Starter Workshop

Before you can make the bread, you need to start and nurture a lively, active sourdough starter. All you need are flour, water, time and a bit of knowhow. In this Zoom class, I will show you how to start a starter culture and how to keep it alive. I’ll also give you some ideas for baking with the discard left over from feedings. Bring your questions and I’ll answer as many as I can after the demo.

Date: Sunday, December 10th

Time: 1pm to 2pm Pacific Time

Cost: $0

REGISTER

I’ve made 250 spots available but these will go quickly.

If you’d like to make a starter along with me and the class, you’ll need to bring the minimal materials listed here. If you’d rather simply watch the class and take notes, that’s fine too.