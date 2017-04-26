I haven’t written a rant for some time… I was slow to see the hit show Mad Men. I found it difficult to watch a bunch of white, sexist, racist, entitled, whiskey-swilling, chain-smoking, philandering men develop ad campaigns to sell Americans things they didn’t need. But then again, I think that was the point—to shine […]
Homemade Eggless Sourdough Pasta
Variations for pasta would make a good math problem. Joe wants to make homemade pasta for his family for dinner tonight. Joe can make pasta with: Eggs Semolina and no other flour A combination of half semolina and half white, whole wheat, spelt or rye flour White, whole wheat, spelt or rye flour and no […]
Documentary Review: Wasted! The Story of Food Waste
Anyone who eats should watch this film Anthony Bourdain’s documentary, Wasted! The Story of Food Waste, became available online and in select theaters last weekend. I watched it and I loved it. It features Bourdain, along with renowned chefs Dan Barber, Mario Battali, Massimo Batturo and Danny Bowien. View the trailer below. The documentary starts […]
13 Gifts in Jars
I’m like those department stores you hate that begin selling Christmas decorations well before you’ve even chosen a Halloween costume. But hear me out. You may not have started thinking about the holidays but for some of these gifts, you need to start now, hence the early post. Others on this list you can start […]
Roasted Chickpeas
When we went plastic-free, we cut store-bought snacks. Those processed foods come packaged in plastic in one way or another—either in plastic bags, or in plastic bags tucked inside cardboard boxes or individually wrapped in plastic and then stuffed into yet more plastic bags. So we started making more snacks from scratch—stovetop popcorn, crackers, dips […]
Knowledge for Sale
I love writing my blog. But I can’t do it full-time because I am neither independently wealthy—I need a steady income—nor savvy enough to figure out how to make money by advising people not to buy anything. I have tried to think of ways to monazite my blog but to no avail. I work in […]
Convenience vs Community
I am doomed. I started making homemade pasta regularly and I can no longer stomach store-bought. It simply can’t complete with the hearty, toothy, delicious and filling homemade version. Okay, so eating more delicious food isn’t a fate worse than McDonald’s but I have now created more work for myself. Because in addition to store-bought […]
Homemade Pasta
When we cut the plastic back in 2011, I swapped many store-bought foods with homemade versions, such as: Cookies Crackers Cereal Canned pumpkin Canned tomatoes Many other foods, including those that don’t begin with the letter “c,” such as pasta If you love pasta and start on the zero-waste path, finding a replacement for it […]
The Real Sharing Economy
From Merriam-Webster share transitive verb 1) to divide and distribute in shares; apportion—usually used with out shared out the land among his heirs 2a) to partake of, use, experience, occupy, or enjoy with others 2b) to have in common they share a passion for opera 3) to grant or give a share in—often used with with shared the last of her water with […]
Zero-Waste Menu No 6
One more menu to go after this and I’ll have a full week’s worth. As I’ve written in some of my other menu posts, I don’t actually cook a different dish every day. In fact, please don’t follow a entirely different menu every day. If you follow this menu today, cook another menu tomorrow and […]
21 Energy-Reducing Tips for the Kitchen
Updated 09/26/17 Here in the U.S., food-related energy accounts for about 16 percent all the energy we consume nationally. That energy includes all the steps in the food supply chain—growing and processing the food, packaging it, shipping it, storing it, preparing it and handling all that food we waste. This post focuses on reducing food-related […]
Zero-Waste Menu No 5
When we first went plastic-free in 2011, it took us a while to figure out what to eat. One thing was clear, however—we would no longer eat processed foods, with all of their plastic packaging. We started eating more fresh vegetables from the farmers market and I also began fermenting like crazy. If you’ve caught […]