Sourdough Starter Metric and US Equivalents

Posted on by The Zero-Waste Chef
Some of the search terms that bring people to my blog

Every once in a while, I’ll look at the list of search terms that brings people to my blog. As you can see from some of the search terms above, lots of people look for sourdough starter equivalents.

Most of the sourdough bread recipes I’ve seen (and have written) call for starter weighed in grams. If you don’t have a scale, you’ll want those measurements in volume. But I’ve included conversions going in the other direction as well, from US cups to grams. Sometimes you’ll use a recipe that lists an ingredient in cups but you’d rather use your scale—especially if you live outside the US.

Active sourdough starter, ready to use

I worked out these conversions using my 100 percent hydration sourdough starter, which contains equal parts flour and water by weight. When I feed my sourdough starter (which I generally keep small), I’ll add 40 grams of flour and 40 grams of water to a spoonful of starter from the previous batch.

Metric to US

MetricUS
25 grams sourdough starter1 tablespoon + 1 generous teaspoon
50 grams sourdough starter3 tablespoons
100 grams sourdough starter1/3 cup + 1/2 tablespoon
150 grams sourdough starter1/2 cup + 1 tablespoon
320 grams sourdough starter1 cup + 2 1/2 tablespoons

US to Metric

MetricUS
1 tablespoon sourdough starter17 grams
2 tablespoons sourdough starter34 grams
1/4 cup sourdough starter69 grams
1/3 cup sourdough starter92 grams
1/2 cup sourdough starter138 grams
2/3 cup sourdough starter184 grams
1 cup sourdough starter276 grams

Go here for a post that converts the sourdough bread ingredients to US cups.

Comments (2)
fermentation metric equivalents sourdough bread sourdough starter

2 Replies to “Sourdough Starter Metric and US Equivalents”

  1. Dorothy W Wandruff says: Reply
    August 6, 2020 at 5:37 am

    Thank you. This is so helpful. I’m in the US and only use weights. I’m glad I found your blog using those keywords.

    1. The Zero-Waste Chef says: Reply
      August 6, 2020 at 6:12 am

      Hi Dorothy,
      I’m glad you found it helpful. Apparently a lot of people are looking for this info!
      Happy baking,
      Anne Marie

Leave a Reply