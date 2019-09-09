49 Zero-Waste Steps to Saving Thousands of Dollars

People often ask me if zero-waste living costs more. I always say it’s a package deal. Overall, I spend much less money than I did pre-zero waste.

For example, reusables cost more up front but pay for themselves several times over in the long run. Some food costs more, like organic produce at the farmers’ market versus non-organic produce at a discount grocery store. But because of my family’s heightened awareness, we no longer waste food. We also don’t buy snack food and we eat a plant-rich diet which costs much less money than a meat-centered one.

Like I said, package deal.

If you’re not convinced, I present below 49 of the many ways in which a zero-waste lifestyle can save you piles of cash.

1. Food waste

Food that the average American family of four throws out every year: $1500

Cost of food you waste if you don’t waste food: $0

2. Vegetable broth

One unrecyclable TetraPak of vegetable broth: $3.79

Scrap vegetable broth: $0

3. Scrap vinegar

One bottle of Bragg’s Apple Cider Vinegar: $14.99

Scrap vinegar: $0

4. Protein

A pound of organic, grass-fed, pastured beef: $9.99

A pound or organic chickpeas: $2.29

5. Popcorn

6. Cereal

One bowl of highly processed cereal: $1

One bowl of steel cut oatmeal, bought in bulk: $0.25

7. Lemons

From the grocery store: $1 each

From my tree: $0

8. A pound of blackberries

From the grocery store: $8.00

Foraged or found through Falling Fruit: $0

9. Produce wash

10. Small jar of fermented kimchi

11. Food packaging

With packaging: no discount

Without packaging: 5 cent discount in some stores for each bag or jar filled

12. Kombucha

Store-bought: $4 per bottle

Homemade: $0.25 per bottle

13. Kombucha starter kit

Store-bought: $79.95

Growing your own SCOBY: $4 for a bottle of kombucha to grow the SCOBY

Finding a free SCOBY on Craigslist: $0

14. Water

Jug of water: $2.29

Tap water: virtually $0

15. A cup of tea

In a plastic-lined paper to-go cup with a plastic lid at my favorite café: $4.60

In my own cup at my favorite café: $3.60

In my own cup in my own kitchen: $0.25

16. Cast iron pans

17. Jars

Set of six fancy new jars in store: $34.95

Basic jars from restaurants or bars or recycling bins: $0

18. Gadgets to keep your avocado fresh

Landfill-in-transition plastic Avo Saver: $10.55

Glass jar containing half an onion chopped up that you’ll need anyway when you make guacamole with the avocado: $0

19. Salad spinner

Big commercial plastic thing: $29.95

Cloth bag filled with greens that you spin over your head outside: $0

20. Systems to warn you when your food is about to expire

A smart fridge: $5,800

Your brain and your senses: $0

21. Dinner with friends (8 people)

At a restaurant: $200

At home: $100 plus leftovers to enjoy later

22. Goodie bags

A bag filled with self-destructing toys and cheap candy wrapped in plastic: $5

Saying thank you for coming as you walk your guests out: $0

23. Lunch at work

To-go from a restaurant: $12

Leftovers from your dinner party: $3

24. Sandwich wrapping

Single-use plastic sandwich bags: $5.22

Furoshiki wrap using a napkin (see below): $0

25. Napkins

Single-use paper napkins: $9.95

Cloth napkins sewn out of scrap fabric: $0

26. Paper towels

Eight rolls of paper towels: $14.97

Unpaper towels made from an old flannel bedsheet: $0

27. Menstrual pads

28. Makeup remover pads

Single-use disposable: $5.39

Homemade sewn out of fabric scraps: $0

29. Tissues

Single-use disposable: $1.89

Handkerchiefs made out of fabric scraps: $0

30. Baby wipes

Single-use disposable: $13.49

Washcloths you already own: $0

31. Drying hair

Cheap blow dryer: $19.99 plus electricity

Air drying: $0

32. Hair color

Professional dye job: $120

Box of dye: $18.99

Au natural: $0

33. Deodorant

Store-bought chemical-laden crud in hard plastic: $6.99

Homemade: $0.50

34. Mouthwash

Commercial brand containing nasty ingredients and packaged in a plastic bottle: $6.59

Homemade: $0.25

35. Personal lubricant

Store-bought featuring clever marketing: $28

Aloe vera plant grown from a cutting from a friend’s plant: $0

36. Jewelry

2.36 carat Tiffany setting platinum engagement ring: $145,000

Grandmother’s wedding band: $0

37. Clothing

New pants: $60

Secondhand pants: $4.49

38. Dealing with worn clothing

A replacement pair of pants when the above show some wear: $60

Mending the above or embellishing with embroidery and whatnot: $0

39. Shopping for stuff you don’t need

At the mall: $400

At a clothing swap where you also find stuff you might not need but you’re keeping things out of landfill: $0

40. Home cleaning

A gazillion different cleaners: $30

Baking soda and vinegar: $5

41. Laundry products

42. Drying laundry

Running dryer for an hour: $0.35 to $0.70

Wear and tear on clothes caused by dryer: $$$

Hanging laundry to dry: $0

43. Transportation

Driving car all over the place: $$$

Riding bike all over the place: $0

44. Vacation for family of four

Flying halfway around the world and staying in a mediocre hotel: $5,000

Camping in the woods for a week near you: $500

45. Ice for camping trip

46. Sporting gear

Expensive gear you use only occasionally: $$$

Gear you rent occasionally: $

47. Yoga

At a studio: $20 per class

In the living room: $0

48. Watching a movie

At the theatre with popcorn and soda in throwaway containers: $30 if you go alone and buy the small snacks

Streaming something actually good because all the good ones cost extra: $4

Borrowing DVDs from the library: $0

49. Lawn care

A rider lawnmower: $2,099

Two neutered male goats: $200

Ground cover: $0

My sister’s goats clearing the brambles

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr

Pocket

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Email

