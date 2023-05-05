Brew Kombucha for the Climate, an Online Fundraising Workshop

Do you like kombucha? Do you want to see climate action? Then this workshop is for you.

Learn to brew effervescent, refreshing, delicious kombucha in an online Zoom class with me on Thursday, June 22nd, at 4pm PT/7pm ET and raise money for climate action.

But let’s say you don’t think you care about climate change. (You probably do though because it no doubt threatens something in this world that you love, such as gardening, snow, or food, for example.) Kombucha is fun to make and if you buy it regularly, making it yourself saves money, eliminates all those heavy bottles that need to be shipped to the store and makes you that much more self-reliant—all good reasons to take the class!

How to secure a spot in the workshop

1. Donate any amount of money to any of the below organizations (or to another similar group).

2. Next, email proof of payment to zwc.fundraiser@gmail.com and you will receive the top-secret Zoom link for the workshop. A screenshot of your donation receipt works. Black out any personal information but please leave the donation amount legible so I can calculate how much we raise together!

Kombucha brewing materials

Ingredients

SCOBY, a symbiotic culture of bacteria and yeast, also known as a mushroom or a mother

1 tablespoon of loose-leaf tea from the camellia sinensis plant (black, green, oolong, white or puerh) OR two tea bags

2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar with the live mother (or ½ cup kombucha)

½ cup granulated sugar

Hot water (a cup or two)

Room temperature or cold water (a few cups)

Notes on ingredients

The only real trick to making kombucha is finding a SCOBY. Ask for one in your neighborhood Buy Nothing group or search on craigslist or in a similar marketplace. Kombucha Kamp sells them. I have seen SCOBYs on Etsy also. Please start looking for your SCOBY now. You may be able to grow a SCOBY. Buy a bottle of good-quality raw kombucha, pour a few inches into a wide-mouth jar, secure a cloth over the jar and keep the jar on the counter. In a week or two, a thin film may form on top of the kombucha. You now have a small SCOBY. You will need time for this to develop before the class however. And it doesn’t always work.

Any granulated sugar will do. Stevia will not.

You will need a little bit of kombucha to make your kombucha but since you are just starting out, you likely won’t have any, in which case, you can use a small amount of raw apple cider vinegar with the mother, such as Bragg’s.

Tools

A kettle or pot for boiling the water

Glass measuring cups—ideally a four cup measuring cup

If using looseleaf tea, a tea infuser

Measuring cup for dry ingredients (sugar)

A few metal spoons

A jar large enough to hold over four cups of kombucha and your SCOBY

A small cloth to secure to the top of the large jar

A rubber band or string to attach the cloth to the jar

Check out my award-winning cookbook!

Learn more about my book here.

Find out more about my book here!

