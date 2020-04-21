Quarantine Activities for Toddlers and Young Kids

Parents sent in their ideas for keeping kids entertained during quarantine

My heart goes out to parents of young children who need to work from home, need to keep the kids busy, and hope to retain their sanity. Last week, I received the following message on Instagram from a parent on lockdown with her young kids.

Below I’ve posted just a sampling of the responses I received. Unfortunately, I was unable take screenshots of all of the responses before they disappeared from my stories. Thank you to everyone who heeded the call!

Doesn’t it warm your heart to see people from all over the world come together like this?

The heart of your home—the kitchen—can serve as laboratory, culinary classroom, waste management department and more. Below are a couple of lesson plans to help keep your kids occupied:

And here’s a quarantine activity for parents: how to make alcohol.

If you have more ideas or resources or both, please post them below in the comments.

Stay well!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr

Pocket

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Email

