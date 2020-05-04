Quick 5-Ingredient Coconut Buttercream Frosting

Posted on by The Zero-Waste Chef
I made a sourdough discard carrot cake last night and I think we like it even better than the sourdough discard chocolate cake I posted last week and we really like that cake. I will post the carrot cake later this week. We ate it all before I could get decent pictures of it so now I have to make another one. Darn.

In the meantime, I made a very simple and quick frosting for the chocolate or forthcoming carrot cake. In its first iteration, I combined coconut butter, confectioner’s sugar, milk and vanilla extract but it needed a little something to counter the sugar. A teaspoon of fresh lemon juice did the trick.

If you’d like to make your own plant-based milk for this, you can find recipes for several types on this blog:

Enjoy!

coconut buttercream frosting in a bowl
Coconut Buttercream Frosting

Frosts one, 8-inch by 8-inch, single layer cake

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons coconut butter
  • 1 cup confectioner's sugar
  • 1 to 2 tablespoons milk of choice nut, seed, soy, rice or dairy
  • ½ teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 1 teaspoon lemon juice

Instructions

  • In a small bowl, cream the coconut butter until smooth, about 3 to 5 minutes, with a hand blender on high speed.
  • Add half the confectioner's sugar, half the milk and all the vanilla and lemon juice. Combine on medium speed with the hand blender until smooth and creamy.
  • Scrape down the sides of the bowl. Blend in the remaining confectioner's sugar. If desired, blend in more milk to thin out.
  • Frost cake. Chill until ready to serve.
Comments (3)
3 Replies to “Quick 5-Ingredient Coconut Buttercream Frosting”

  1. simplywendi says: Reply
    May 4, 2020 at 5:27 pm

    this sounds absolutely wonderful, thank you!

    1. The Zero-Waste Chef says: Reply
      May 5, 2020 at 8:39 am

      Thank you and my pleasure!
      ~ Anne Marie

      1. simplywendi says:
        May 5, 2020 at 9:45 am

        🙂

Leave a Reply