Quick 5-Ingredient Coconut Buttercream Frosting

I made a sourdough discard carrot cake last night and I think we like it even better than the sourdough discard chocolate cake I posted last week and we really like that cake. I will post the carrot cake later this week. We ate it all before I could get decent pictures of it so now I have to make another one. Darn.

In the meantime, I made a very simple and quick frosting for the chocolate or forthcoming carrot cake. In its first iteration, I combined coconut butter, confectioner’s sugar, milk and vanilla extract but it needed a little something to counter the sugar. A teaspoon of fresh lemon juice did the trick.

If you’d like to make your own plant-based milk for this, you can find recipes for several types on this blog:

Enjoy!

Print Recipe Coconut Buttercream Frosting Frosts one, 8-inch by 8-inch, single layer cake Ingredients 2 tablespoons coconut butter

1 cup confectioner's sugar

1 to 2 tablespoons milk of choice nut, seed, soy, rice or dairy

½ teaspoon vanilla extract

1 teaspoon lemon juice Instructions In a small bowl, cream the coconut butter until smooth, about 3 to 5 minutes, with a hand blender on high speed.

Add half the confectioner's sugar, half the milk and all the vanilla and lemon juice. Combine on medium speed with the hand blender until smooth and creamy.

Scrape down the sides of the bowl. Blend in the remaining confectioner's sugar. If desired, blend in more milk to thin out.

Frost cake. Chill until ready to serve.

