I made a sourdough discard carrot cake last night and I think we like it even better than the sourdough discard chocolate cake I posted last week and we really like that cake. I will post the carrot cake later this week. We ate it all before I could get decent pictures of it so now I have to make another one. Darn.
In the meantime, I made a very simple and quick frosting for the chocolate or forthcoming carrot cake. In its first iteration, I combined coconut butter, confectioner’s sugar, milk and vanilla extract but it needed a little something to counter the sugar. A teaspoon of fresh lemon juice did the trick.
If you’d like to make your own plant-based milk for this, you can find recipes for several types on this blog:
Enjoy!
Coconut Buttercream Frosting
Frosts one, 8-inch by 8-inch, single layer cake
Ingredients
- 2 tablespoons coconut butter
- 1 cup confectioner's sugar
- 1 to 2 tablespoons milk of choice nut, seed, soy, rice or dairy
- ½ teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1 teaspoon lemon juice
Instructions
- In a small bowl, cream the coconut butter until smooth, about 3 to 5 minutes, with a hand blender on high speed.
- Add half the confectioner's sugar, half the milk and all the vanilla and lemon juice. Combine on medium speed with the hand blender until smooth and creamy.
- Scrape down the sides of the bowl. Blend in the remaining confectioner's sugar. If desired, blend in more milk to thin out.
- Frost cake. Chill until ready to serve.
3 Replies to “Quick 5-Ingredient Coconut Buttercream Frosting”
this sounds absolutely wonderful, thank you!
Thank you and my pleasure!
~ Anne Marie
🙂