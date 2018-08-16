I just returned from a visit with my family in Canada, where my daughter MK attends the University of Guelph in Ontario. While I was at MK’s, she showed me a list of herbal remedies she keeps affixed to the inside of one of her kitchen cupboard doors. She refers to this list when she or her roommates have an ailment. If she finds something on the list that may help, she brews tea with the herb to help alleviate the symptoms.

When we reached my sister’s homestead near Bobcaygeon, I came across some echinacea growing near the pond (which you can skate on in the winter!).

Michelle also grows some plants—including herbs—just down the steps from her kitchen. So convenient!

After I posted MK’s herb list in my Instagram stories, people had many questions. And I had these nice pics of echinacea and herbs from Michelle’s. So I thought I better make a blog post out of MK’s chart. But please note: I am not a doctor dispensing medical advice! If you develop cancer, please do not guzzle vats of turmeric tea and say you read here that this would cure you. Similarly, if you suffer from severe depression, please see a doctor.

MK based her list on personal experience and Google. I added a handful of uses to the herbs on her list.

Echinacea

Boosts immunity

Has hormonal, antiviral and antioxidant effects

Reduces inflammation

Relieves allergies

Relieves pain

Read more about echinacea here

Fennel

Alleviates nausea

Alleviates respiratory congestion

Reduces gas and bloating

Relieves upset stomach

Relieves heartburn

Read more about fennel here

Ginger

Aids digestion

Boosts immunity

Contains high amounts of antioxidants

Prevents or suppresses the growth of certain types of cancer cells

Reduces inflammation

Relieves nausea

Read more about ginger here

Oat Straw

Alleviates anxiety and depression

Improves cognition and mental performance

Promotes relaxation

Reduces stress

Soothes the nervous system

Read more about oat straw here

Peppermint

Aids digestion

Alleviates headache

Alleviates insomnia

Relieves upset stomach

Relieves heartburn

Read about peppermint oil here

Red Raspberry Leaf

Alleviates PMS

Relieves menstrual cramps

Treats motion sickness, diarrhea and other digestive problems

Read more about red raspberry leaf here

Sage

Aids digestion

Alleviates depression

Alleviates menopausal hot flashes

Contains antioxidants

Improves memory and cognition

Protects against diarrhea

Reduces PMS and cramps

Read more about sage here

Stinging Nettle

Alleviates allergies

Decreases inflammation

Has antiviral, antibacterial and antifungal effects

Lowers blood pressure

Lowers blood sugar

Relieves certain urinary problems

Relieves painful muscles and joints

Read more about stinging nettle here and here

St. John’s Wort

Alleviates depression and anxiety

Alleviates insomnia

n.b. St. John’s Wort can interact dangerously with many medications

Read more about St. John’s Wort here

Tumeric

Acts as a digestive stimulant

Alleviates depression

Boosts immunity

Has antibacterial properties

Induces apoptosis (cell death) in cancer cells

Inhibits cancer cell proliferation

Inhibits joint inflammation (anti-arthritic)

Promotes wound healing

Reduces abdominal pain in IBS

Reduces risk of Alzheimer’s

Read more about turmeric here, here and here

Valerian

Alleviates insomnia

Has sedative properties

Relieves anxiety and stomach upset resulting from anxiety

Relieves muscle and joint pain

n.b. Do not take valerian before operating machinery or driving

Read more about valerian here and here

Yarrow

Alleviates fever

Regulates menstrual flow

Soothes menstrual cramps

Read more about yarrow here

Yerba Mate

Aids digestion

Boosts cardiovascular health

Enhances ability to focus

Improves physical endurance

Read more about yerba mate here

Once again, I am not a doctor. I am not dispensing medical advice, just providing a list of herbs and some of their uses. Now I think I’ll brew a cup of turmeric tea.

