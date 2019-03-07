Homemade Tofu (and Soy Milk)

Like many of the people who took my poll earlier this week on Instagram, you may be surprised to learn how easily you can make delicious tofu from scratch.
However, like many of the recipes I cook today, preparing tofu does require some planning ahead. If you want tofu for dinner, you’ll need to soak your soybeans in advance—the night before or very early in the morning.
To make tofu, you first make soy milk. So if you prefer, you can make the milk—and a bit extra to drink—a day or two in advance of making the tofu. This gets most of the prep out of the way. Once you have made the milk, you can finish making the tofu fairly quickly.
Only three ingredients
Delicious homemade tofu requires only soybeans, a coagulant and water.
- I buy non-GMO, organic soybeans. GM soybeans can withstand large doses of glyphosate, the active ingredient in Monsanto’s herbicide Roundup. Why avoid this? Research suggests that glyphosate causes non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma and glyphosate may increase cancer risk for children and at “safe levels,” glyphosate harms your gut bacteria.
- I have used Epsom salt (magnesium sulfate) as the coagulant in the past. It makes tasty tofu but renders it softer than nigari (magnesium chloride) does, which I used for the tofu in this post. I can buy powdered nigari in bulk at Rainbow. I haven’t tried making tofu with vinegar or lemon juice but have read that it works fairly well. Apparently it makes quite a soft tofu.
- For the water, I use tap that I filter with naked charcoal. You can buy these from Life Without Plastic or Miyabi Charcoal.
Think ahead of what you’ll do with the SHOCKINGLY LARGE amount of okara (soybean pulp) that homemade tofu renders. This is the only thing I find difficult to deal with when making tofu. I’ve added okara to soup—it makes a nice thickener—and I’ve made really delicious biscotti with it (I’ll post that recipe very soon). You can use it like you would pulp from nut and seed milks.
When you see the large amount of okara left over from making tofu, I think it makes you respect the food more. So many resources go into producing what we eat. That awareness makes you want to cook with care and not waste a single morsel.
And now for the recipe.
Homemade Soy Milk and Tofu
Ingredients
- 2 cups non-GMO, organic soybeans
- 1 ½ teaspoons nigari powder
- water
Directions
First, make soy milk
1. Soak soybeans overnight.
2. Drain, rinse and place beans in a blender with just enough fresh water to cover. Purée in two batches.
3. Add the puréed beans to a large pot.
4. Stir in 8 cups of fresh water.
5. Heat the mixture to a simmer and stir often until it becomes foamy, about 15 minutes.
6. Line a sieve with a thin cloth or nut milk bag and place over another large pot. Strain out the milk. Squeeze out as much as possible from the cloth or nut milk bag. If you’d like to reserve some milk, remove it before moving on to the next step.
Now, make the tofu
7. Heat the milk to 180° Fahrenheit. While the milk heats, dissolve the nigari in 1/2 cup water. If you reserved quite a bit of milk from this, adjust the amount of nigari accordingly.
8. When the milk has reached 180° Fahrenheit, pour in the dissolved nigari and stir gently. Curds will begin to form.
9. After the curds have formed—about 10 minutes—strain them out. If you have a tofu press, set that up in the kitchen sink, pour the curds into it and form your block of tofu. If you do not have a tofu press, place a colander in the kitchen sink. Line the colander with a thin cloth or nut milk bag. Pour the curds in. Squeeze out as much liquid as you can. Fold the cloth over the curds, place a plate on top and a weight (I use a jug of water) on that to press out more water.
10. Let the tofu drain for about 20 minutes and then either cook it or store it in the refrigerator in a container of water.
8 Replies to “Homemade Tofu (and Soy Milk)”
Hi Anne-Marie, thanks again for breaking this down to a really easy recipe, once again.
I have two questions: I tried to make soy milk last autumn. The workshop leader told us it needed to simmer for 2 hours. So when I tried at home, it was really sweaty, hard work! Plus the kitchen smelled awful. Worst was the taste, however. In the workshop, milk and tofy tasted neutral, like in the shops. My milk (organic, local beans from zero-waste shop) tasted – incredibly disgusting: bitter, beany, like nothing I ever tasted. Had to discard it after all the work. Broke my heart. Any idea why the result was so bad? I was totally discouraged to try again. I love soy milk, but hate tetra packs …
Hi Corinna,
The first time we made soy milk it also tasted disgusting. I’m not sure what went wrong. It was a long time ago. I think cooking it for two hours may be part of the problem. Also I have read that the beans can affect the taste. They should be as fresh as possible. We have several bulk stores near us but the super busy one has the highest turnover and so the freshest food. If you try again, you might want to make a very small batch and see how that goes. Also, I would sweeten the milk a little bit (with a couple of dates, maybe a touch of vanilla) if you’re drinking it. I’m going to bake with the small amount of soy I set aside from this.
Good luck!
~ Anne Marie
PS re. Okara: you can soak it again and get another, weaker batch of soy milk out of it. Then freeze for anything you would use tofu shreds for (bolognese, stews).
Thanks for the ideas Corinna. I need lots of them for all my okara 🙂
“So many resources go into producing what we eat. That awareness makes you want to cook with care and not waste a single morsel. ” I 100% agree with this. As I read these words, I couldn’t help but think of the pulp that is left behind when I make nut milk or the astounding amount of whey left over while making cheese! Would it be OK with you if I featured the above quote in an upcoming blog post? Of course, I would credit you with it and would link back to your blog.
Hi Sophie,
I think the same thing when I make ricotta. SO much whey! The tofu is very much like that. More okara than tofu. But it is useful stuff. Yes, you can quote me 🙂 Thank you!
~ Anne Marie
Something else to my list of what I want to try making myself, though I’m curently struggling with my first sourdough starter!
Tofu is fun to make and very simple. A starter is a bigger commitment! I struggled with my first one and composted it but I look back and realize it was probably fine. I wasn’t patient with it. Poor Heloise 🙁 I hope you can get yours going.
~ Anne Marie