Doggy Approved Bone Treat

Before I start this post, let me point out that I am neither a vet nor a dog nutritionist, if that’s a thing, which it likely is because where I live, we have not one but two dog ophthalmologists (at least).

I don’t have a dog. I had hoped my cat Bootsy might eat this but doubted he would (I was right) so I didn’t take many pics of the process. You don’t need many instructions though.

When I make my daughter chicken, I store the bones in my freezer in jars. After I have amassed enough of them, I take them out and make bone broth. I wrote a post on that here. The basic steps are:

Place bones in a slow cooker

Cover with water

Add a tablespoon or so of vinegar

Cook on low for 24 hours

Strain out the bones

I had been composting the clean bones but for this last batch, after they had cooked nearly a day, I cut off the ends of the bones with my kitchen scissors—they get that soft—to expose the marrow. I then let the bones simmer several hours longer. At that point, I could squish the bones between my thumb and forefinger.

I strained the broth, puréed the bones, added back a tiny bit of broth to thin out the purée and tried to ply Bootsy with this homemade delicacy.

I failed to impress.

But then I happened to run into my friend Victoria and her dog, Sasha!

This dog has a better wardrobe and hair than I do… Maybe she’d be too highfalutin for my humble peasant dog treat.

I gave her a tiny bit…

She ran to me and gobbled it up!

I gave her a little bit more—not too much though. I didn’t want her to gorge herself and besides, she watches what she eats.

OMG I love this little dog. She can come over any time for my bone purée.

