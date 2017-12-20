Doggy Approved Bone Treat

Before I start this post, let me point out that I am neither a vet nor a dog nutritionist, if that’s a thing, which it likely is because where I live, we have not one but two dog ophthalmologists (at least).

I don’t have a dog. I had hoped my cat Bootsy might eat this but doubted he would (I was right) so I didn’t take many pics of the process. You don’t need many instructions though.

When I make my daughter chicken, I store the bones in my freezer in jars. After I have amassed enough of them, I take them out and make bone broth. I wrote a post on that here. The basic steps are:

  • Place bones in a slow cooker
  • Cover with water
  • Add a tablespoon or so of vinegar
  • Cook on low for 24 hours
  • Strain out the bones

I had been composting the clean bones but for this last batch, after they had cooked nearly a day, I cut off the ends of the bones with my kitchen scissors—they get that soft—to expose the marrow. I then let the bones simmer several hours longer. At that point, I could squish the bones between my thumb and forefinger.

I strained the broth, puréed the bones, added back a tiny bit of broth to thin out the purée and tried to ply Bootsy with this homemade delicacy.

puréed chicken bones
Puréed chicken bones

I failed to impress.

tuxedo cat
You want what from me?

But then I happened to run into my friend Victoria and her dog, Sasha!

Can I get this coat in human-size?

This dog has a better wardrobe and hair than I do… Maybe she’d be too highfalutin for my humble peasant dog treat.

I gave her a tiny bit…

miniature schnauzer
She likes it!

She ran to me and gobbled it up!

I gave her a little bit more—not too much though. I didn’t want her to gorge herself and besides, she watches what she eats.

OMG I love this little dog. She can come over any time for my bone purée.

miniature schnauzer
Please ma’am, I want some more
Comments (2)
bone broth dog food dog treat food waste frugal plastic free self reliance slow cooker vegetarian zero waste

2 Comment

  1. sorryless says: Reply
    December 20, 2017 at 2:53 pm

    I love that Sasha eats off a Fiesta Ware plate! Love that!

    1. The Zero-Waste Chef says: Reply
      December 20, 2017 at 4:15 pm

      She has eclectic tastes 😉

Leave a Reply