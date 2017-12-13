Someone Tell Me How I’m Missing Out

If you read environmental news, you may have stumbled across articles within the last week or so on a new type of edible straw. This article from Fast Company contains some unfortunate wording about these alternatives to wasteful, single-use, ocean-polluting plastic straws:

It’s not about the consumer sacrificing anymore, it’s about the consumer having fun and being sustainable at the same time.

Anymore? When was it about sacrificing?

And I don’t know that I would describe a straw as fun. Skating is fun, playing pool is fun, attending a concert is fun…

However, if you must have a straw in your third margarita, but have abandoned your cocktail to go whoop it up on the dance floor with the Adonis of a bartender who has eyed you all night long (now that sounds like fun…), when the bar staff tosses this seaweed-based straw in the trash, it will eventually break down rather than lodge in a turtle’s nose.

But back to that ascetic life of perpetual self-denial (not the name of my elementary Catholic school growing up)…

By choosing to live more sustainably, I sacrifice:

Unhealthy processed, food-like substances that don’t taste all that great

Colds and other minor illnesses (I get sick WAY less often than I used to)

Excess stuff I don’t need and have to maintain and dust and eventually toss at its end of (usually short) life

Spending lots of money on said stuff

Working more to earn more money to buy said stuff

We environmentalists have not done a good job if the majority of people equate reducing their carbon footprint with a life of self-flagellation, self-denial and utter drudgery. By dropping out of consumer culture (even just a little bit), you actually gain much more than you lose.

Take food. Back when we went plastic-free, our diet changed more than anything else. No more eating store-bought cookies, or crackers, or cereal, or snacks or fizzy drinks. No chocolate bars, or tea bags or even sliced bread.

Hmmm, that does kind of sound like self-denial…

What we eat today

Bread and water

Meals

Would you like a drink with that?

We snack less but when we do want a treat…

Farmers market fruit and vegetables make healthy snacks… (and dinners)

Fruit trees are zero waste and zero work…

…in California at least.

We eat a wider variety of meals than I’ve included here. On this blog, I post recipes for food that most of us have become accustomed to buying in shiny plastic packages. So I don’t have recipes for dishes like a green salad, or steamed vegetables or macaroni and cheese. You don’t really need instructions for cooking those zero-waste style. For dishes like that, your zero-waste challenges confront you in the store.

We eat simple food that tastes delicious. Sustainability and enjoying life are not mutually exclusive states of being. I would argue they depend on one another.

Does this look like sacrifice to you?

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

Pocket

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Email



Like this: Like Loading...