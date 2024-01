If you’ve longed to bake sourdough bread or bread leavened with active dry yeast but find the process intimidating, start with easy-to-make soda bread. You’ll not only enjoy delicious bread, you’ll also skip additives you might want to avoid and the single-use plastic bags that house most loaves.

You need only flour, baking soda, salt, soy milk and an acid to curdle the milk to make this vegan version of soda bread. Mix those, knead the dough minimally to incorporate the ingredients, form a disk, score it and bake it immediately—no yeast or proofing needed. The acid reacts with the baking soda to raise the dough.

Irish vs Irish-ish soda bread

With the introduction of baking soda (or bread soda) in Ireland in the early 1800s, when most people didn’t have ovens, home bakers could easily and quickly make an inexpensive loaf of soda bread, according to Irish chef and cooking instructor Rory O’Connell. They would bake the bread inside a lidded cast-iron pot set over the coals of a turf fire. Technically, Irish soda bread does not contain raisins, caraway seed, butter or eggs but those cake-like versions do taste delicious.

The acid and the soy milk in this soda bread version

Because I enjoy making all the things, I make both the soy milk and vinegar called for in this recipe. You don’t need to use homemade though. Store-bought ingredients will work.

But if you do want to brew some vinegar, it’s very easy and mostly hands-off. You’ll have to be patient while your concoction transforms however. For the vinegar I used here, I first made this fruit soda, substituting rhubarb for the strawberries. I then let the drink ferment until the good microbes had consumed all the sugars to leave behind wonderful vinegar.

You can find the soy milk recipe here (half will render 5 cups of soy milk, which is still way more than you’ll use for one loaf but you may want to bake a couple of them). It calls for only water and soybeans. I buy organic soybeans because food labelled as organic must be GMO-free.

Why choose organic soy?

In 1996, Monsanto introduced genetically modified soybeans that can tolerate the company’s synthetic herbicide glyphosate, aka Roundup. (It’s a marketers cross-selling dream!) Weeds that are naturally resistant to glyphosate, a probable carcinogen, survived, bred and spread.

To treat these super weeds, many farmers turned to a different synthetic herbicide called dicamba and began planting dicamba-tolerant soybeans that chemical and seed companies had developed. Dicamba can drift for miles, damaging both crops not tolerant to it and wildlife habitats. (For a great read on the unintended consequences of man’s attempt to control nature, check out Elizabeth Kolbert’s best-selling book Under a White Sky: The Nature of the Future.)

Organic soybeans may cost more than industrial soybeans but I’m happy to pay more and grateful to be able to do so. If I bought soy milk, I would also look for organic.

Left to right: Before, during and after curdling

Curdled soy milk

Knead this very sticky dough a few times to form a cohesive ball

Pat into a disk and place on a baking surface

Score before baking

The bread doesn’t stick to a well-seasoned cast-iron skillet

Optional soda bread add-ins

A cup of dried fruit adds a bit of sweetness to soda bread. The loaf above contains dried cranberries as well as caraway seed and orange zest. The slices tasted something like scones.

I try to keep a stash of orange (and lemon) zest in my freezer at all times. This flavor-enhancing, free byproduct elevates soda bread, muffins, pancakes, quick breads and so on. When adding zest to the soda bread, stir it into the buttermilk to prevent it from clumping in the dry ingredients. (Or rub the zest into the dry ingredients between your thumb and fingers.)

Optional orange zest added to the soy buttermilk

Cranberry vegan soda bread before (left) and after (right) baking

Enjoy while still warm out of the oven

Add-ins or no add-ins, soda bread tastes best while still warm from the oven. On day two or even day three (if you have any left), enjoy it toasted.

Print Recipe No ratings yet Vegan Soda Bread Servings: 8 slices Calories: 251 kcal Ingredients 3½ cups all-purpose flour

¾ teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon salt

1½ tablespoons lemon juice or apple cider vinegar

scant 1½ cups soy milk (see Note) Optional add-ins 1½ teaspoons caraway seeds

1 cup dried fruit such as raisins, currants, sweetened cranberries and so on

1 teaspoon orange zest (see Note) Instructions Grease a baking sheet or an 8- to 9-inch glass pie dish. If using a well-seasoned cast-iron skillet, you do not need to grease it. Preheat the oven to 400°F.

Place 1½ tablespoons of fresh lemon juice or vinegar in a measuring cup. Fill the cup with soy milk up to the 1½ cup mark. Set the mixture aside for a few minutes to thicken and curdle while you move onto the next step.

In a large bowl, use a fork to mix together the flour, baking soda, salt and, if using, caraway seeds and dried fruit.

If using orange zest, stir it into the thickened buttermilk. Stir the buttermilk into the dry ingredients until combined. The dough will be very sticky. Working quickly, turn the dough out onto a floured surface and knead only a few times to form a cohesive ball. Pat the ball into a round disk, about 6 inches in diameter and 1½ inches thick.

Place the dough disk on the baking sheet, pie dish or cast-iron skillet. With a sharp knife, score an X across the top, cutting into the dough about ½ inch deep.

Bake for 45 minutes, until the bread is golden brown and sounds hollow when tapped on the bottom. Turn the loaf out onto a cooling rack. Ideally, serve warm or toast slices the second day. Notes I use homemade soy milk to make this bread but a good quality store-bought brand will also work. Citrus zest freezes well. Stash some away in tiny jars to use in this and other recipes. Nutrition facts include optional add-in ingredients. Nutrition Calories: 251 kcal | Carbohydrates: 54 g | Protein: 7 g | Fat: 3 g | Saturated Fat: 0.1 g | Polyunsaturated Fat: 1 g | Monounsaturated Fat: 1 g | Sodium: 421 mg | Potassium: 220 mg | Fiber: 7 g | Sugar: 3 g | Vitamin A: 176 IU | Vitamin C: 6 mg | Calcium: 105 mg | Iron: 3 mg

