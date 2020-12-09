Sourdough Bread Zoom Classes (and a Recorded Starter Class)

Many have asked and here it is: an online, interactive sourdough bread class

Years ago I taught myself to make delicious sourdough bread—and didn’t bake a really good loaf for months. The first person who took my sourdough bread class baked a wonderful loaf—on his first try. I was a bit jealous! If only I had had someone show me how to do it.

I’ll show you how to do it!

In this small online and interactive class, we will make our bread side by side, with a maximum of six students. Invest a weekend to learn a lifelong skill—baking traditional bread with only flour, water and salt.

Please register only if you have an active sourdough starter. Find the list of tools and ingredients you’ll need for the class here.

Three-ingredient sourdough bread made with wild yeast

Class Schedule

We will meet several times over the weekend on Zoom. On Saturday, while we are offline during the bulk fermentation, I’ll stand by on Zoom, ready to help if you need it. If a student’s dough isn’t ready to shape by 1pm, the two of us can meet later in the afternoon when it is. In other words, please be prepared to be as flexible as your elastic bread dough.

Friday 7pm–8pm PT: Soak the flours and make the leaven

Soak the flours and make the leaven Saturday 8am–10am PT: Make the dough and begin the bulk fermentation

Make the dough and begin the bulk fermentation Saturday 1pm–2pm PT: Form the loaves

Form the loaves Sunday 8am–10am PT: Bake the loaves!

I’ve included lots of time in the schedule to answer your questions. As one student put it in one of my sourdough starter classes, who knew flour and water could be so complicated? Baking sourdough bread is actually quite simple—once you know how 😉

01/08/21 Online LIVE Sourdough Bread Workshop Learn to make bread on the weekend over Zoom from the comfort of your own kitchen. Class begins on Friday night and ends Sunday morning with warm bread you baked yourself. Maximum 6 students per class. You must have an active sourdough starter to take the class. $100.00

01/22/21 Online LIVE Sourdough Bread Workshop Learn to make bread on the weekend over Zoom from the comfort of your own kitchen. Class begins on Friday night and ends Sunday morning with warm bread you baked yourself. Maximum 6 students per class. You must have an active sourdough starter to take the class. $100.00

VIDEO: Online Sourdough Starter Workshop

If you wanted to attend one of my recent sourdough starter Zoom classes but couldn’t make it, you can watch the video below of a previous class that Rethink Waste hosted.

I have another free sourdough starter class coming up on Sunday, December 20th, 1pm to 2pm Pacific Time. That has almost filled up but at the time of this blog post, about 30 spots were left.

REGISTER

Thank you to all of my previous students and to my future ones for registering!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr

Pocket

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Email

