Virtual Screening of The Story of Plastic

Watch from home, then join a panel discussion on July 20th, 4pm to 5pm PT

Story of Stuff’s first feature-length film, The Story of Plastic, was released this spring. Because Covid-19 has impacted in-person gatherings, the organization came up with a virtual solution to watching this exposé—online screenings. I’m very excited to host one.

A film synopsis from The Story of Stuff:

THE STORY OF PLASTIC takes a sweeping look at the man-made crisis of plastic pollution and the worldwide effect it has on the health of our planet and the people who inhabit it. Spanning three continents, the film illustrates the ongoing catastrophe: fields full of garbage, veritable mountains of trash, rivers and seas clogged with waste, and skies choked with the poisonous emissions from plastic production and processing. With engaging original animation, archival industry footage beginning in the 1930s, and first-person accounts of the unfolding emergency, the film distills a complex problem that is increasingly affecting the planet’s and its residents’ well-being.

Watch the trailer

You’re invited

What: Screening of The Story of Plastic, followed by a panel discussion and Q&A. Two special guests will join the panel after the film: Manju Kumar, an urban organic farmer and president of Brush with Bamboo, and Jonathan Levy, a zero-waste project manager in Pasadena, California.

When: Watch the film the weekend of July 18th at your leisure. Join the online discussion, which takes place on Monday, July 20th, 4pm to 5pm, Pacific Time.

How: To attend, please register through Eventbrite. Story of Stuff has provided 350 streaming links and they’re going fast. If the Eventbrite tickets have sold out by the time you read this blog, please join the wait list as some attendees are bound to cancel at the last minute.

After you register, please look out for an email from me, Anne-Marie Bonneau, around July 17th. The email will include:

A link to the film. Each attendee can watch the film twice. Please do not share the link or watch the film more than twice in order to a) stay under our view limit and b) ensure that everyone has a chance to view the film. A link for the Zoom panel and Q&A. Originally I had planned on using Google Meet but had to change to Zoom due to the large number of attendees. (Sorry for any confusion if you’ve already registered!)

Stove-top plastic-free popcorn recipe

Stove-Top Popcorn Ingredients 2 tablespoons coconut oil or olive oil

½ cup popcorn kernels

½ teaspoon salt or to taste Instructions Add salt and oil to a 4-quart pot.

Turn heat to high and if using coconut oil, allow it to melt.

Add popcorn kernels to pot and cover pot with lid.

Shake the pot often. Once the kernels begin to pop, they finish after a minute or two.

