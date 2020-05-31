Black Lives Matter Fundraiser

I can’t breathe. My stomach hurts. My neck hurts. Everything hurts. They’re going to kill me. George Floyd

The news coming out of the US has been devastating this week with the murder of George Floyd at the hands of police and the subsequent unrest across the country. As Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez put in on Instagram Live yesterday, “If you want to end unrest, work to end the conditions that create it.”

Below are just a handful of actions to take. You’ll find a comprehensive list of ways to help on this page compiled by Black Lives Matter, where I found many of the links below.

1. Sign online petitions

You can sign these five petitions in less than 10 minutes:

Find more petitions to sign here.

2. Make calls

The ACLU Minnesota is urging people to make calls.

We need you to call for justice for George Floyd. Call Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, and Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison today and urge them to appoint an independent prosecutor to work under the Attorney General’s authority. ACLU Minnesota

The landing page you’ll find here provides phone numbers for the officials listed above as well as scripts for you to read during your call.

3. Donate

Victims

Find more ways to support the families of victims here.

Organizations fighting on the front lines for black liberation

Small businesses that need help

Go here for a list of black-owned businesses that have been hurt by the riots. Small businesses were already struggling from Covid-19 closures and losing out to corporations for Payroll Protection Program money that should have gone to them.

My fundraiser: An online sourdough starter class

Once or twice a year, I’ll teach online fermentation classes to raise money, with 100 percent of proceeds going toward that cause. Next Saturday, I’ll teach another one.

If you’ve been wanting to make a sourdough starter, now is your chance to not only learn but also donate to a worthy cause. I’ve taught thousands of people how to ferment food, both in person and online, since 2015. Sourdough is my favorite fermented food to teach people how to make for themselves.

If family members sheltering in place with you would also like to attend at your computer or phone, please bring them along.

Saturday, June 6th, 12pm–1pm EDT

How to register for the class:

Donate any amount directly to Black Visions Collective, Reclaim the Block or, if you prefer, any of the other organizations or people I’ve listed above. Take a screenshot of your donation receipt. Your receipt should not have sensitive personal information on it. If it does, crop it out. Email me your receipt here to secure a spot and I’ll send you the login info for the class within a couple of days. You will need flour and very basic kitchen tools for this class. Here is the list of materials.

If the class fills up with more than 20 people, I’ll add a second one.

