Online Sauerkraut Workshop Lottery

Learn how to make sauerkraut that contains living, beneficial cultures

I need your help. I have neglected a precious cabbage in the refrigerator. If I don’t make sauerkraut soon, all will be lost. So, to prevent further procrastination, I’ll teach a sauerkraut class on Zoom this Friday, April the 17th at 1pm Eastern Time. The class will last about 40 minutes.

If you’d like to enter the workshop lottery, please fill out the form at the bottom of this post before noon Eastern Time on Thursday, the 16th. I’ll pick 20 people at random to attend and will email them the class link late Thursday night.

After the class, I’ll do my best to post a recording of it here.

Why make kraut during a pandemic?

I believe eating fermented foods has improved my health immensely since I became obsessed with making them almost a decade ago. However, consuming fermented foods will not prevent COVID-19. These foods do provide many benefits though, especially during a pandemic.

Sauerkraut preserves vegetables. Preserve produce and you can buy more of it at once, shop less frequently and stay home longer.

Fermented foods like sauerkraut prevent food waste, which saves money. They also cost much less than store-bought versions. Millions of people suddenly out of work need to stretch every food dollar.

Sauerkraut also cost much less than probiotic pills (and it tastes better).

Kraut contains live cultures that can improve your gut health. If your diet has suffered from sheltering in place—maybe you’re stress baking, or stress eating or stress baking and stress eating—fermented foods can improve it.

Victory gardens have made a comeback and you’ll need to do something with all of those cabbages.

Delicious sauerkraut and other fermented foods add tons of flavor to the simple dishes that you may be eating more of now.

If ever there was a time to improve our self-reliance, now is that time.

If you attend the class, you can either simply watch the kraut-making process or you can chop a cabbage up along with me if you have one. You need only the following basic ingredients and equipment to make simple, probiotic, delicious sauerkraut:

Cabbage

Salt

Cutting board

Sharp knife

Large bowl

Small plate to go inside the bowl

Weight like a jug of water

Jars for packing sauerkraut

If you can’t make it to the class on Friday, here is a blog post with a basic sauerkraut recipe.

