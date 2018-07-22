Zero-Waste Living Is Front-Page News!

I was in the Mercury News this past Friday, a Bay Area paper that covers Silicon Valley. I had read the article online Friday morning and thought to myself, “I should buy a copy and see if the article also appeared in the print edition.” So late in the afternoon, I moseyed over to the store to pick up a paper. Walking around the store, searching for the newspapers, I finally spied the stand filled with the New York Times, the San Francisco Chronicle and the Mercury. I gasped out loud when I saw that I was on the front page! Above the fold! I stood there staring for a few moments in shock.

While I waited in line to pay, the customer in front of me turned around, looked down at my paper, patted it with her hand and said to me, “Oh that woman is so extreme. I read the whole article. I commend her but she is so extreme.” I gasped again and then burst out laughing and then she said, “Oh is that you?”

If you’d like to read the article, please click on the headline below.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

Pocket

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Email

