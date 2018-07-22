I was in the Mercury News this past Friday, a Bay Area paper that covers Silicon Valley. I had read the article online Friday morning and thought to myself, “I should buy a copy and see if the article also appeared in the print edition.” So late in the afternoon, I moseyed over to the store to pick up a paper. Walking around the store, searching for the newspapers, I finally spied the stand filled with the New York Times, the San Francisco Chronicle and the Mercury. I gasped out loud when I saw that I was on the front page! Above the fold! I stood there staring for a few moments in shock.
While I waited in line to pay, the customer in front of me turned around, looked down at my paper, patted it with her hand and said to me, “Oh that woman is so extreme. I read the whole article. I commend her but she is so extreme.” I gasped again and then burst out laughing and then she said, “Oh is that you?”
If you’d like to read the article, please click on the headline below.
Way beyond recycling: How some Bay Area families are trying to get to zero waste
9 Replies to “Zero-Waste Living Is Front-Page News!”
So exciting!! How nice that zero waste is now getting more attention and in the media! Congratulations 🙂
Congrats! That’s a great achievement!
Very encouraging that they put it on the front page!!
I have an item on my to-do list to connect with the press but have not done anything about it yet.
Your article suggests that I should try – and I’m also in the Bay Area 🙂
Congratulation.
I love your “progress not perfection” approach. It’s so encouraging. And unlike the woman in the grocery store I don’t think you seem “so extreme,” just dedicated.
Awesome awesome work!! I’ve only just recently found your blog and I must thank you for being such an inspiration 🙂 I feel like I’m only just starting my journey and seeing what a difference can be made just fills me with joy & hope <3
Congrats!
Congratulations! What a lovely photo for the front-page on zero waste living! The article was perfectly approachable with simple calls to action that anyone could get in on too. Great work!
Congratulations! You deserve the attention for putting out “tried and true” ideas for the rest of us.
Love It – So Great to see the faces to the names that are leading here in our very own Bay Area! Perhaps the more people like you appear on the front cover of the paper, (for those who aren’t online), the more folks in the Bay Area will discover this is happening! It’s a thing. And get will get on board! Great work as always Anne Marie.