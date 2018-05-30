Before I buy something new, I like to consider:

How to dispose of the item at the end of its (usually short) life

The type of material the item is made of—I avoid buying any new plastic

The (usually excessive) packaging that accompanies the item

The resources that went into manufacturing the item—water, energy, labor

The country of origin of the item—working conditions, distance to ship to me

Whether I can find it locally from a small business

The (usually high) cost of the item

Does this mean I own nothing? Absolutely not. However, when I feel I need something, either the desire subsides after a few days or eventually the item magically appears. It’s that whole ask the universe thing. And I tell you this as a minimally woo-woo person.

A Partial List of Possessions I Wanted But Didn’t Buy

This clock…

I told my partner Chandra that I wouldn’t mind a clock. I thought it would help Charlotte and me get out the door on time in the mornings. But I didn’t want to buy a clock (see list above). A couple of weeks ago, Chandra found a clock with a battery discarded by the side of the road. I haven’t had time to hang it up, so have put it in the window for now.

These LED lightbulbs…

A while ago, I had also mentioned to Chandra that I wanted a new light fixture. The one I had saturated the room with the “hue of urine” as my neighbor accurately described it. Chandra found a new fixture at a yard sale down the street. So that wasn’t free, but soon a couple of bulbs burnt out. Chandra found another light fixture by the dumpster where I live, with LED lightbulbs that fit this light fixture. I took the bulbs and he took the fixture for his house.

These pillow cases…

I have been organizing produce bag sewing meetups and these cotton cases will make lovely produce bags. Our little group hopes to sew enough bags to lend them out at the farmers’ market. If you live in the Bay Area and have old, clean sheets of natural fibers that you would like to donate, please let me know. Click here for post on transforming pillow cases and sheets into produce bags. Click here for post on organizing your own produce bag making meetup.

These small jars…

In the recycling bins where I live, I found the small jars you see sitting in these large jars. (The staff at Fraïche in Palo Alto save the large ones for me.) Often soaking in water easily removes paper labels. Click here for a post about removing labels from glass jars and smells from their lids.

This platter and stand…

Found by the dumpster.

This towel bar…

Also found by the dumpster.

This cat…

Well okay, I didn’t find Bootsy by the dumpster. But he had been living outside. It’s a very long story… When Bootsy lived with my neighbor, her grandson wound up in the ER a couple of times from allergic reactions to flea bites. The hospital said something about contacting Children’s Protective Services if it happened again. So, Bootsy had to move outdoors. I eventually took him in.

This pot…

One of my neighbors gave me three Le Creuset pots! He said he didn’t like using them because of their massive weight. My daughter MK took two of them over to her dad’s. I use this one for many things, including making yogurt. The cast iron, once warm, stays warm for hours as my yogurt cultures.

This pot…

Another neighbor gave me this giant cast iron pot that had been in her family for at least a few generations. I think it’s about a hundred years old. I’ll have to ask Helen again for its history. She said she didn’t have space for it and knew I would appreciate it. She was right! Click here for instructions on maintaining cast iron pots and pans.

This dresser…

Oh but what is that I’ve set the pot on for the picture? Another neighbor gave me two of these dressers. I think they are mahogany. I need to clean off some wax that dripped onto this one. And what is that on the floor in front of the dresser?

This book…

I found this outside by the dumpster and have read about a third of it. It’s fantastic of course.

This glassware…

My friend Victoria moves back to the olde country (Canada) in July. She gave me this glassware, including a giant Le Parfait jar.

This sewing machine…

I had mentioned a few times to Chandra that I wished I had my grandmother’s old Singer treadle sewing machine that I had played with as a little girl. Chandra later found this tossed on the side of the road—one of his more outrageous finds. It dates to the late 1800s. It needed repairs—including a new belt—so Chandra fixed it and it now works.

These chairs…

I think these Ethan Allen chairs win the best find award. I had mentioned to Chandra a month or two ago that I wanted two more sturdy kitchen chairs when, this weekend, these magically appeared on the side of the road a few houses down from where I live. They look as though on one ever sat on them. Similar chairs cost over $300 new. Each.

The chairs don’t perfectly match my kitchen table—which I obtained through bartering—but they look pretty good.

If your neighbors don’t put much by the side of the road—and you don’t date a dumpster diver extraordinaire—you can find free stuff through:

So what should I visualize next? I could use two large ceramic bowls for making my sourdough bread. I’ll just put that out there and see what happens.

