Free Sourdough Starter Zoom Class!

UPDATE: The class filled up in three hours! I’m sorry if you couldn’t get a ticket. I do have a wait list if you’d like to sign up for that. I’ve capped it at 50 people.

Earlier this week, a couple of people asked me if I had plans to teach another sourdough starter Zoom class. Before scheduling one, I took to Instagram to find out if anyone else would be interested.

The ayes have it

Class Details

All you need to start and nurture a lively sourdough starter culture is flour, water, time and a bit of knowhow. In this Zoom class, I will show you how to start a starter culture and how to keep it alive. I’ll also give you some ideas for baking with the discard left over from feedings. Bring your questions and I’ll answer as many as I can after the demo.

Date: Thursday, December 3rd

Time: 4pm to 5pm Pacific Time

Cost: $0

REGISTER

These tickets may disappear as quickly as a freshly baked loaf of sourdough bread so you may want to grab a ticket while you can. I’ve made 250 spots available.

If you’d like to make a starter along with me and the class, you’ll need to bring the minimal materials listed below. If you’d rather simply watch the class and take notes, that’s fine too.

Ingredients

1/2 cup unbleached white flour

1/2 cup whole wheat flour or rye flour

1/2 cup tap water

Before class, please combine flours in a jar.

Notes on ingredients

If you don’t have these types of flours, just bring whatever flour you have

I use organic flour but non-organic will work

Tools

Kitchen scale if you have one

One-cup measuring cup and measuring spoons if you don’t have a scale

Small glass jar that holds about two cups or another container to store your starter in, preferably something wide-mouth and shallow to make removing starter easy

Fork for mixing

Scraping spatula (nice to have but don’t worry if you don’t have one)

A towel to wipe your hands











