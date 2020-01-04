How to Help Victims of the Australian Bushfires

Since the bushfires began in September

Politicians: “Nothing to see here.” (Firewatch map January 3rd)

Australia has always experienced bushfires but not on this scale. As climate scientist Michael Mann explained in The Guardian earlier this week:

The brown skies I observed in the Blue Mountains this week are a product of human-caused climate change. Take record heat, combine it with unprecedented drought in already dry regions and you get unprecedented bushfires like the ones engulfing the Blue Mountains and spreading across the continent. It’s not complicated.

How to help evacuees

The following organizations accept online donations.

The Salvation Army provides meals to first responders and evacuees and shelter for evacuees.

St Vincent de Paul provides food for evacuees and support for those who have lost their homes and belongings.

The Australian Red Cross provides support to evacuees in NSW and Victoria.

The Gippsland Emergency Relief Fund supports East Gippslanders affected by the fires.

How to help volunteer firefighters

Volunteer firefighters have been battling these blazes without pay.

How to help animals

Many animals had already been struggling from food and water shortages caused by a protracted drought.

WIRES rescues sick, injured and orphaned animals in NSW. You can donate here.

Go here to donate to the Currumbin Wildlife Hospital through its Go Fund Me page.

Go here to donate to the Port Macquarie Koala Hospital through its Go Fund Me page.

People helping each other

The sign reads “Evacuees can use water tap on right side of house, knock for food or shower, tent sites or dog minding or help in general. ❤”

