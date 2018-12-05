Lower-Waste Goodie Bags, Prizes and Stocking Stuffers

The goodie bag dilemma

Earlier this week, a reader asked me if I had any good ideas for kids’ goodie bags. She and her family throw a big Christmas party every year. She cooks all sorts of delicious food, organizes games for the kids and dresses up as Santa. She had been stressing out over the prizes and gifts she usually gives out, which she herself called “crap.”

I remember those parties well when my kids were little. They’d come home with a bag full of junk that they played with for only a few minutes—and that was if they’d received an above average goodie bag. And when I threw parties, I dreaded putting these bags together.

The mom asking about the goodie bags said her kids were fine with simple items, having lived a sheltered existence. But the kids coming to her party would expect something more impressive. What do you do when you invite kids from the “real world” to a party? You don’t want to be a stick in the mud or alienate your children’s friends but you also don’t want to buy into the consumer crap-fest (well you don’t if you’re reading this blog, I assume).

Crowdsourcing low-waste goodie bag ideas

My first idea was seed packets. My second idea was to take to Instagram.

I was bombarded with great ideas! I’ve tried to group them below into themes. These would also make good stocking stuffers.

Nature

Seed ball kits

Packs of seeds

Small terra cotta or cardboard pots for the seeds

A small plant

A bean sprout kit (go here for a post on sprouting beans)

Feathers

Shells

Pinecones

Acorns

Crystals

Tumbled stones

Pet rocks

Small toys

One of the most suggested items was homemade Play-Doh. You could put it in a small jar or a wax wrap. Here is a recipe. Other small toys:

Glass marbles

Wooden yo-yos

Wooden tops

Playing cards

LEGO pieces

Magnifying glasses

Reusable water balloons

Small unfinished wood trains

Ribbon streamers on sticks

Hacky sacks

Art supplies

Crayons: melt broken ones down into multicolored small shapes

Small wooden shapes to paint

Wooden bracelets to decorate

Stationary: small blank books, notebooks, coloring books, coloring pages

Cat’s cradle string

Stickers

Friendship bracelet kit

Felt balls

Homemade pompoms made with leftover yarn

Rubber stamps

Pencils, colored pencils, erasers

Origami paper and instructions

Buttons in a jar

Activities

A treasure hunt: list things the kids could find in the garden

Chalk for hopscotch

Cloth bag for trash pickup at the local play spot

Make something at the party to take home: snack bags, puppets, ornament

Practical

Secondhand books

Other small secondhand items from the thriftshop

Cloth hankies

Hair accessories

Money

Bamboo toothbrush

A small jar filled with Dr. Bronner’s soap for blowing bubbles

Cute reusables: utensil sets, straws

Experiences: passes to activities like Skyzone, the museum, tours at the museum

Tiny Bonne Maman jars (someone please give me these)

Food

Clementines and mandarin oranges

Small lady apples

Popcorn in a bag

Small cookies

Hot chocolate mix with snowman poop (i.e. marshmallows)

Energy balls the kids make: dates, nuts, coconut

Reader responses

