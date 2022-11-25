21 Shopping Free Activities to Enjoy on Buy Nothing Day

Buy Nothing Day (formerly known as Black Friday) may come only once a year but we can embrace it any time!

I’m not suggesting we never buy anything ever again but would it be so bad to take one day off of shopping, avoid the crowds, stay put and eat leftovers? Sounds like my dream day! And besides, the supposed deals often aren’t deals at all.

But while Black Friday may be known for offering the lowest prices of the year, in reality, it’s one of the worst times to shop […] The goal of a typical Black Friday retailer is to attract customers by offering a few key products at a so-called discount. Then, once those ‘deals’ run out, the retailers have still got you in their hooks because you’re already in their stores or on their sites, at which point you’re more likely to buy something else—even if it’s not on sale. The Motley Fool

Adbusters popularized an alternative to Black Friday in the early 1990s—Buy Nothing Day—to protest the consumer madness that kicks off in the U.S. (and now, sadly, all over) the day after we give thanks for all we have.

Throughout the year, I post info about my cookbook on this blog. Please don’t buy that either today! Happy Buy Nothing Day!

