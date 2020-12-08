Online Sourdough Starter Class Materials List

Ingredients
- 1/2 cup unbleached white flour
- 1/2 cup whole wheat flour or rye flour
- 1/2 cup tap water
Before class, please combine flours in a jar.
Notes on ingredients
- If you don’t have these types of flours, just bring whatever flour you have
- I use organic flour but non-organic will work
Tools
- Kitchen scale if you have one
- One-cup measuring cup and measuring spoons if you don’t have a scale
- Small glass jar that holds about two cups or another container to store your starter in, preferably something wide-mouth and shallow to make removing starter easy
- Fork for mixing
- Scraping spatula (nice to have but don’t worry if you don’t have one)
- A towel to wipe your hands