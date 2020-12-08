Online Sourdough Starter Class Materials List

Le Parfait glass jar filled with sourdough starter
Eleanor, my sourdough starter

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup unbleached white flour
  • 1/2 cup whole wheat flour or rye flour
  • 1/2 cup tap water

Before class, please combine flours in a jar.

Notes on ingredients

  • If you don’t have these types of flours, just bring whatever flour you have
  • I use organic flour but non-organic will work

Tools

  • Kitchen scale if you have one
  • One-cup measuring cup and measuring spoons if you don’t have a scale
  • Small glass jar that holds about two cups or another container to store your starter in, preferably something wide-mouth and shallow to make removing starter easy
  • Fork for mixing
  • Scraping spatula (nice to have but don’t worry if you don’t have one)
  • A towel to wipe your hands