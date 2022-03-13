Cook for a Cause Workshop Fundraisers

Join one of my pay-what-you-feel cook-alongs to raise money for various good causes. All proceeds go to charity. Amount raised to date in 2022: $2,866.44. Thank you to everyone who has donated!
March 30th, 4pm PT/7pm ET Solidarity Sauerkraut
You need a mere two humble ingredients to make delicious, gut-friendly sauerkraut—cabbage and salt. You can add various other vegetables and seasonings if desired, such as:
- Caraway seeds for classic sauerkraut
- Several carrots and radishes
- 1 to 2 apples
- Fresh ginger and garlic
- Cayenne pepper
In this workshop, we’ll not only start a batch of this gateway ferment, we’ll also discuss:
- The basics of lacto-fermentation
- The benefits of fermented foods
- Why fermentation is safer than many other types of food preparation
- The basic tools you need—and the expensive ones you don’t
Two options for registering for this pay-what-you-feel workshop
Method 1 (preferred)
1. Donate to one of the following organizations aiding Ukraine (or a similar organization). Any amount secures a spot! Does your company or your spouse’s company match gifts? If so, please take the company up on its offer and double your impact!
- CARE
- Doctors Without Borders/Médecins Sans Frontières
- Global Giving
- International Fund for Animal Welfare
- International Committee of the Red Cross
- Razom Emergency Response
- UNICEF
- World Central Kitchen
2. Take a screenshot of your receipt (blackout sensitive information).
3. Email your screenshot to zwc.fundraiser@gmail.com to receive the top-secret Zoom link for the workshop and a link to the list of materials. Please indicate the amount of your donation if your screenshot doesn’t include that information.
Method 2
Register on Eventbrite. All proceeds will go to World Central Kitchen. Eventbrite does not issue tax receipts (another reason to choose Method 1).Register at Eventbrite
Previous 2022 workshops
March 8th: Make Borsch Not War
$2,753.44 raised for humanitarian relief in Ukraine. Most attendees chose to donate to World Central Kitchen. Others donated to CARE, Doctors Without Borders/Médecins Sans Frontières, International Committee of the Red Cross and Razom Emergency Response.
February 24th: Shop-the-Fridge Soup
$113 raised for Solar Cookers International.