Cook for a Cause Workshop Fundraisers

Join one of my pay-what-you-feel cook-alongs to raise money for various good causes. All proceeds go to charity. Amount raised to date in 2022: $2,866.44. Thank you to everyone who has donated!

March 30th, 4pm PT/7pm ET Solidarity Sauerkraut

You need a mere two humble ingredients to make delicious, gut-friendly sauerkraut—cabbage and salt. You can add various other vegetables and seasonings if desired, such as:

Caraway seeds for classic sauerkraut

Several carrots and radishes

1 to 2 apples

Fresh ginger and garlic

Cayenne pepper

In this workshop, we’ll not only start a batch of this gateway ferment, we’ll also discuss:

The basics of lacto-fermentation

The benefits of fermented foods

Why fermentation is safer than many other types of food preparation

The basic tools you need—and the expensive ones you don’t

Two options for registering for this pay-what-you-feel workshop

Method 1 (preferred)

1. Donate to one of the following organizations aiding Ukraine (or a similar organization). Any amount secures a spot! Does your company or your spouse’s company match gifts? If so, please take the company up on its offer and double your impact!

2. Take a screenshot of your receipt (blackout sensitive information).

3. Email your screenshot to zwc.fundraiser@gmail.com to receive the top-secret Zoom link for the workshop and a link to the list of materials. Please indicate the amount of your donation if your screenshot doesn’t include that information.

Method 2

Register on Eventbrite. All proceeds will go to World Central Kitchen. Eventbrite does not issue tax receipts (another reason to choose Method 1).

Register at Eventbrite

Solidarity sauerkraut is good for your gut!

Previous 2022 workshops

March 8th: Make Borsch Not War

$2,753.44 raised for humanitarian relief in Ukraine. Most attendees chose to donate to World Central Kitchen. Others donated to CARE, Doctors Without Borders/Médecins Sans Frontières, International Committee of the Red Cross and Razom Emergency Response.

February 24th: Shop-the-Fridge Soup

$113 raised for Solar Cookers International.