One Year Update on Converting the Dead Lawn to Native Plants

Posted on by Anne-Marie Bonneau
Pink wild buckwheat flowers blooming

If the relentless bad news about the climate crisis has left you feeling anxious, planting native plants can help, well, everything. Native plants support local ecosystems by providing habitat for insects and wildlife facing mass extinction. Natives require fewer pesticides and fertilizers and less water. And by digging in the soil, you’ll be exposed to Mycobacterium vaccae, a bacterium that triggers the release of the mood-boosting compound, serotonin.

If you don’t have access to a yard, consider growing some plants on a balcony, lobbying your school or employer to plant natives on the grounds or volunteering at a nearly arboretum, community garden or park. Search for plants native to your area through the National Wildlife Federation’s plant finder. (Check out this post for more resources.)

How it started

In early 2022, immediately after reading entomologist Doug Tallamy’s book, Nature’s Best Hope, I began planting natives in the dried remains of a long since dead lawn.

Front yard, July 2021

How it’s going

The plants thrived from this winter’s dozen or so atmospheric rivers. Of course, we Californians would prefer the patter of steady, regular rains rather than intense, roof-rattling storms and their ensuing landslides, floods and mayhem but all that rain did alleviate the extreme drought.

Various California native plants growing in a yard covered with light colored wood mulch
I still have lots of work out here but these spreading plants will do some of it for me

Despite the fact that I am on Instagram, the yard does not meet the platform’s aesthetic standards. But it has definitely improved. The city didn’t send a warning about the weeds this year, for example. (I still haven’t figured out which neighbor complained in 2022…) The many birds, bees, butterflies and other insects now visiting regularly certainly appreciate my efforts. (And actually, I think people who do like my Instagram posts appreciate that nothing does look perfect. I keep it real on there!)

Coast Live Oak

If you plant nothing else, plant native oaks trees. Like keystones in the center of a Roman arch, this keystone plant supports entire ecosystems. Oaks sustain hundreds of types of caterpillars that in turn feed the birds. Other critters rely on eating oaks’ acorns. You have to be patient though—oaks take time to grow. But they pay off. Sometimes for centuries.

A small Coast Live Oak tree growing in a front yard. Leaf mulch covers the soil around it.
Coast Live Oak number one July 2022 (left) and July 2023 (right)
A small Coast Live Oak growing in a yard among lots of California poppies
Coast Live Oak number two growing amongst poppies April 2022 (left) and July 2023 (right)

A big lesson I’ve learned from this project: start now.

Goldenrod

Another keystone plant, goldenrod spreads quickly and requires little care. It will start to flower this month.

Summer 2022 (left) and summer 2023 (right)

California Poppies

We had our very own super bloom this year. And although the poppies have died back and browned by now (like some of the other plants), the bees still visit them so I have let them stay put. Poppies self-seed and return every year with zero work.

A bee pollinating a poppy in spring
The poppies have died back but still support bees so they are staying
A long thin, dried California poppy seed pod is about to split open and drop it seeds. It's in the middle of the photo. Behind it grows a California wild rose plant.
A hand holds a large mason jar filled with poppy seed pods. The small black poppy seeds have fallen to the bottom of the jar.
A dried California poppy seed pod in the wild (left); poppy seed pods and seeds in a jar (right)

California Wild Rose

These smell amazing. I planted one in the backyard as well, where I’m also slowly adding natives.

A very small wild rose plant growing in a front yard. It has only leaves, no roses.
A native California wild rose growing in the front yard of a house
The wild rose in spring 2022 (left) and summer 2023 (right)
A bee lands on a bright pink wild rose with a yellow center
The bees love the roses!

California Sagebrush

Also known as cowboy cologne—cowboys freshened themselves up with it—this fragrant plant smells like sage and the outdoors. The Indigenous Tongva community uses this native shrub for its medicinal properties, treating symptoms of respiratory illnesses, menopause, menstrual cramps and labor pain. The plant thrives in drought.

A small native California sagebrush plant growing in the soil
A large native California sagebrush plant growing in the soil
Spring 2022 (left) and summer 2023 (right, with a small native blackberry nearby)

Ceanothus

I am obsessed with my ceanothus plants. The ceanothus shrub I ordered last year from a nursery appears to be a spreading ground cover. That’s fine. It’s thriving and very happy. (This year I also planted a shrub variety.)

A spreading ceanothus plant growing in a yard. Light colored wood mulch covers the soil.
Summer 2022 (left) and summer 2023 (right)
Native Californian Ceanothus plant with a blue blossom
Ceanothus flower in the spring

Planted this year!

Below, clockwise from the top left: I’ve planted several red-flowered buckwheat plants, snowberry, California fuchsia, Western redbud and blue-eyed grass (among others).

Except for the Western redbud, all the above plants came from generous friends. If you feel inspired to plant natives, find some native-loving friends. They will share your obsession, sense of urgency and sometimes, plants!

Stay tuned for another update next year!

A monarch butterfly flies towards a milkweed plant in a yard
The transformation is working! Monarch headed for the showy milkweed

Planting native plants benefits the soil, the insects and even your mental health!
  1. Jennifer says: Reply
    August 3, 2023 at 2:27 pm

    Brava!!! It’s looking great. We are taking a similar approach in our allotment here in Sopot, Poland. Year one we received a reprimand from the allotment authorities, but I replied that everything in our plot was providing habitat and foraging for so many insects and critters that they should be thanking us. Haven’t heard from them since and we’re just letting the “weeds” grow and flower in succession as we watch in amazement at the wildlife. The bats of an evening are the best! Check out Dave Goulson, Professor of Biology at U of Sussex, for more inspiration. He’s our gardening guru. Although, it does look like you are doing wonderfully all by yourself. This makes me smile.

    1. Anne-Marie Bonneau says: Reply
      August 3, 2023 at 3:46 pm

      Thank you! I don’t know if my neighbors like it much, but I’m on a multi-year plan. It’s not going to fill in overnight. I love your response to the city. You are doing them—and all living things in your neighborhood—a huge favor. Thank you for the recommendation. I will look Goulson up.

  2. run-sew-read says: Reply
    August 3, 2023 at 2:46 pm

    It’s great to see the year-old view of your installation. I’m in Zone 5b-6, and we have had extraordinary drought this past year. I’m determined to transition to something more like this than a lawn that gets stressed from lack of water every July and August.

    1. Anne-Marie Bonneau says: Reply
      August 3, 2023 at 3:35 pm

      Some of these plants simply thrive without water! I almost killed the California fuchsia I planted in spring by watering it. I finally just left it alone and it has been growing like crazy ever since. And the plants are much less work than a lawn. Win-win-win! I bet you’ll find some beautiful plants native to your zone that also thrive with less water. Enjoy!

