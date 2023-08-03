One Year Update on Converting the Dead Lawn to Native Plants

If the relentless bad news about the climate crisis has left you feeling anxious, planting native plants can help, well, everything. Native plants support local ecosystems by providing habitat for insects and wildlife facing mass extinction. Natives require fewer pesticides and fertilizers and less water. And by digging in the soil, you’ll be exposed to Mycobacterium vaccae, a bacterium that triggers the release of the mood-boosting compound, serotonin.

If you don’t have access to a yard, consider growing some plants on a balcony, lobbying your school or employer to plant natives on the grounds or volunteering at a nearly arboretum, community garden or park. Search for plants native to your area through the National Wildlife Federation’s plant finder. (Check out this post for more resources.)

How it started

In early 2022, immediately after reading entomologist Doug Tallamy’s book, Nature’s Best Hope, I began planting natives in the dried remains of a long since dead lawn.

Front yard, July 2021

How it’s going

The plants thrived from this winter’s dozen or so atmospheric rivers. Of course, we Californians would prefer the patter of steady, regular rains rather than intense, roof-rattling storms and their ensuing landslides, floods and mayhem but all that rain did alleviate the extreme drought.

I still have lots of work out here but these spreading plants will do some of it for me

Despite the fact that I am on Instagram, the yard does not meet the platform’s aesthetic standards. But it has definitely improved. The city didn’t send a warning about the weeds this year, for example. (I still haven’t figured out which neighbor complained in 2022…) The many birds, bees, butterflies and other insects now visiting regularly certainly appreciate my efforts. (And actually, I think people who do like my Instagram posts appreciate that nothing does look perfect. I keep it real on there!)

If you plant nothing else, plant native oaks trees. Like keystones in the center of a Roman arch, this keystone plant supports entire ecosystems. Oaks sustain hundreds of types of caterpillars that in turn feed the birds. Other critters rely on eating oaks’ acorns. You have to be patient though—oaks take time to grow. But they pay off. Sometimes for centuries.

Coast Live Oak number one July 2022 (left) and July 2023 (right)

Coast Live Oak number two growing amongst poppies April 2022 (left) and July 2023 (right)

A big lesson I’ve learned from this project: start now.

Another keystone plant, goldenrod spreads quickly and requires little care. It will start to flower this month.

Summer 2022 (left) and summer 2023 (right)

We had our very own super bloom this year. And although the poppies have died back and browned by now (like some of the other plants), the bees still visit them so I have let them stay put. Poppies self-seed and return every year with zero work.

A bee pollinating a poppy in spring

The poppies have died back but still support bees so they are staying

A dried California poppy seed pod in the wild (left); poppy seed pods and seeds in a jar (right)

These smell amazing. I planted one in the backyard as well, where I’m also slowly adding natives.

The wild rose in spring 2022 (left) and summer 2023 (right)

The bees love the roses!

Also known as cowboy cologne—cowboys freshened themselves up with it—this fragrant plant smells like sage and the outdoors. The Indigenous Tongva community uses this native shrub for its medicinal properties, treating symptoms of respiratory illnesses, menopause, menstrual cramps and labor pain. The plant thrives in drought.

Spring 2022 (left) and summer 2023 (right, with a small native blackberry nearby)

I am obsessed with my ceanothus plants. The ceanothus shrub I ordered last year from a nursery appears to be a spreading ground cover. That’s fine. It’s thriving and very happy. (This year I also planted a shrub variety.)

Summer 2022 (left) and summer 2023 (right)

Ceanothus flower in the spring

Planted this year!

Below, clockwise from the top left: I’ve planted several red-flowered buckwheat plants, snowberry, California fuchsia, Western redbud and blue-eyed grass (among others).











Except for the Western redbud, all the above plants came from generous friends. If you feel inspired to plant natives, find some native-loving friends. They will share your obsession, sense of urgency and sometimes, plants!

Stay tuned for another update next year!

The transformation is working! Monarch headed for the showy milkweed

Buy my award-winning cookbook!

Learn more here.

US Cover

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

WhatsApp

Nextdoor

