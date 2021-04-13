The Zero-Waste Chef Book Is Here

Along with several events

I’m excited to announce that my new book, The Zero-Waste Chef: Plant-Forward Recipes and Tips for a Sustainable Kitchen and Planet, is here! In it, I outline strategies for reducing plastic, packaging and food waste, from shopping, to cooking methods, to storing food in order to make that food last so you can buy less of it.

The book includes 75 recipes for cooking with every last bit of your food, creating fermented staples, and making highly adaptable dishes that will help you use up all of your groceries before they have any chance of becoming waste (plus end-of-recipe tips on what to do with your leftover ingredients next).

US Cover

Canadian Cover

I started down this road in 2011 because, after reading about plastic swirling around in our oceans and harming wildlife, I simply wanted off of the stuff. I had no idea that in my small attempt to tread a little lighter on the planet, I would also benefit! By replacing single-use items (like plastic wrap to cover a bowl of leftovers) with reusable items (like a plate to cover a bowl of leftovers), and eliminating food waste, I saved money. I stopped eating all highly processed food and began eating more whole foods, which improved my health. And just as importantly (I believe), thanks to this journey, my food tasted better.

But that journey had many bumps along the way. I hope that my book not only helps readers have a smoother trip on the road to more sustainable living but also sparks lots of ideas along the way. And zero-waste living is a journey, not a destination. You never actually reach that elusive zero and that’s just fine. A small number of people doing zero-waste perfectly will have a small impact—millions doing it imperfectly will transform the world.

If you haven’t already, you can head to my book page here or to your favorite retailer’s website to grab your copy of The Zero-Waste Chef today.

Because so many of you were emailing me at the last minute, late last night to get your bonus recipes—and because I’m so grateful to you all for making this book possible!—I’m extending access to my bonus recipe gift (with six recipes not in the book or on this blog) through Friday April 16th. Simply email the name of the retailer and the order number or send a photo of your order confirmation to zerowastechefbonus@gmail.com. (And please check your spam folder if you don’t hear back quickly.)

When your book arrives, I’d love to see a picture of it! Please tag me on Instagram @ZeroWasteChef and use the book’s official hashtag—#ZeroWasteChefCookbook. I’ll share as many posts as I can in my Stories. I’d also love to see what you cook or what riffs you come up with.

If you love the cookbook, please consider reviewing it on Amazon (reviews improve the searchability and help more people find out about the book), your favorite retailer, or Goodreads. (You can literally just copy and paste your retailer review to the Goodreads website).

But wait, there’s more: events!

I have a bunch of online events lined up for the book launch and Earth Day. I’m listing more events here as I confirm them. Some of these events are:

April 14, 1pm PDT/4pm EDT, Instagram Live with Food Tank

Food Tank is a non-profit media organization that provides sustainable solutions for our broken global food system. I’ll discuss the problem of food waste and my new book with Food Tank’s Carley DeMarco. You can join and ask questions through Food Tank’s Instagram page.

April 16, 11am PDT/2pm EDT, Instagram Live with Wild Minimalist

Lily Cameron, behind the Instagram account Wild Minimalist and online shop of the same name, also has a brand new book out. We’ll chat over IG Live. You can join that through Wild Minimalist’s Instagram page.

April 20, 5pm PDT, It Doesn’t Cost the Earth: In Conversation with Rebecca Prince-Ruiz, the Founder of Plastic Free July

In 2011, Rebecca Prince-Ruiz launched what would become a worldwide movement, Plastic Free July. Last July, an estimated 326 million people participated in the campaign to reduce their single-use plastic consumption. During our conversation, Rebecca and I will discuss how we can restore our earth, why the kitchen is a great place to start and what people can do in their own kitchens. The talk will take place on Instagram Live @plasticfreejuly.

April 21, 4pm PDT/7pm EDT, Instagram Live with Indigo

Indigo is Canada’s biggest bookseller. You can join the Instagram Live event through Indigo’s Instagram account here.

April 21, 7pm PDT, Author Talk, San Mateo Country Libraries

Over Zoom, I’ll discuss my book, share my journey to low-waste living, offer some motivational facts and do-it-now steps to get started and answer audience questions. For more information and to register, please go here.

April 22, 5pm PDT, “Zero Wasty, Very Tasty Cook-Along,” City of Sunnyvale

Another use for random vegetables! We’ll make fried rice together, using leftover rice and this and that. Attendees will receive a list of ingredients and equipment in advance of the Zoom class. Please go here to register.

April 24, 10am to 5pm, Restore Our Earth Speakers Series, City of Cupertino

I’ll discuss my journey to low-waste living as part of the city’s Restore our Earth Speaker Series during the city’s Earth and Arbor Day Festivities. The speaker series will air on Facebook Live and YouTube Live. You can register for the event here.

Thank you again for your support. It means the world to me. With gratitude,

Anne-Marie

