Sourdough Discard Pizza Class Materials

Please note! You will need a sourdough starter discard for this class, meaning you need to have a sourdough starter that you feed regularly. Go here for instructions on starting a starter. I also teach a free sourdough starter class every couple of months. You can follow me on Eventbrite to receive updates about that class.
Tools
- Dry measuring cups and measuring spoons
- 2-cup liquid measuring cup
- Large stainless steel, glass or ceramic bowl for the pizza dough
- Medium-size stainless steel, glass or ceramic bowl for the tortilla dough
- Fork or Danish whisk for mixing
- Wooden board or other smooth surface for working on
- Pizza stone, large 12″ cast-iron skillet, round pizza pans or cookie sheets for baking the pizza
- Medium sauce pan or skillet for making the pizza sauce
- Knife
- Cutting board
- Wooden spoon to stir pizza sauce
- Cheese grater if topping pizza with cheese
- Rolling pin
- Cast-iron skillet for cooking the tortillas
- Bench scraper if you have one
- Scraping spatula if you have one
- A towel to wipe your hands
Ingredients
Pizza dough
- 2 cups all-purpose flour
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 2 teaspoons active dry yeast
- 1 teaspoon sugar
- ½ scant cup warm water, 105° to 115°F
- 1 cup unfed discarded starter
- 2 tablespoons olive oil, plus more for greasing the proofing bowl
- cornmeal
Pizza sauce
- 4 tablespoons olive oil
- 2 tablespoon minced garlic
- 4 cups chopped tomatoes
- 1 teaspoon dried oregano
- 1 teaspoon dried basil
- 1 teaspoon salt
Pizza toppings
Top as desired. Choose from sliced mushrooms, chopped bell peppers, caramelized onions, sliced olives, fresh basil leaves, shredded cheese, crumbled feta, cashew cheese and so on.
Tortillas
- 1½ cups all-purpose flour
- ¼ cup whole wheat flour
- ½ teaspoon salt
- 3 tablespoons coconut oil or unsalted butter
- ½ cup sourdough starter discard, stirred down
- ½ cup water
