Sourdough Discard Pizza Class Materials

Please note! You will need a sourdough starter discard for this class, meaning you need to have a sourdough starter that you feed regularly. Go here for instructions on starting a starter. I also teach a free sourdough starter class every couple of months. You can follow me on Eventbrite to receive updates about that class.

Tools

Dry measuring cups and measuring spoons

2-cup liquid measuring cup

Large stainless steel, glass or ceramic bowl for the pizza dough

Medium-size stainless steel, glass or ceramic bowl for the tortilla dough

Fork or Danish whisk for mixing

Wooden board or other smooth surface for working on

Pizza stone, large 12″ cast-iron skillet, round pizza pans or cookie sheets for baking the pizza

Medium sauce pan or skillet for making the pizza sauce

Knife

Cutting board

Wooden spoon to stir pizza sauce

Cheese grater if topping pizza with cheese

Rolling pin

Cast-iron skillet for cooking the tortillas

Bench scraper if you have one

Scraping spatula if you have one

A towel to wipe your hands

Ingredients

Pizza dough

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon salt

2 teaspoons active dry yeast

1 teaspoon sugar

½ scant cup warm water, 105° to 115°F

1 cup unfed discarded starter

2 tablespoons olive oil, plus more for greasing the proofing bowl

cornmeal

Pizza sauce

4 tablespoons olive oil

2 tablespoon minced garlic

4 cups chopped tomatoes

1 teaspoon dried oregano

1 teaspoon dried basil

1 teaspoon salt

Pizza toppings

Top as desired. Choose from sliced mushrooms, chopped bell peppers, caramelized onions, sliced olives, fresh basil leaves, shredded cheese, crumbled feta, cashew cheese and so on.

Tortillas

1½ cups all-purpose flour

¼ cup whole wheat flour

½ teaspoon salt

3 tablespoons coconut oil or unsalted butter

½ cup sourdough starter discard, stirred down

½ cup water

US edition