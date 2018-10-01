Sourdough Bread Boot Camp

A true sourdough loaf contains only flour, salt and water, and undergoes a long ferment. People baked this way—using wild yeast present in the flour, air and on us—for six thousand years until the introduction of commercial yeast two hundred years ago. While commercial yeast does result in more consistent loaves, they provide less flavor and nutrition.

Invest half a day to learn a life-long skill—real bread baking. I have space for only three students in this hands-on, intensive class. Expect the workshop to last up to four hours. You will need to bring a bowl and dish towel to transport home your shaped loaf, which you will proof and bake at home.

Location: Mountain View, private home address provided upon registration

Fee: $150 includes food and materials

Sat, March 24: 10am to 2pm

Sat, May 5: 10am to 2pm 1 SPOT LEFT!

Sat, June 9: 9am to 1pm

What you’ll get:

Hands-on instruction—you will go through the many various stages of sourdough bread making

A shaped loaf of dough to take home, proof and bake

Written instructions to follow at home

Some of my mature sourdough starter, Eleanor

Vegan snacks including sourdough bread and other cultured foods and beverages

What you’ll learn:

The method, from feeding a sourdough starter to baking your loaves

How the dough should look, smell and taste at various stages in its development

What equipment and ingredients you need

Book and recipe recommendations

Your questions answered in a small class of 3 students maximum

Email for more info or call 650-450-8205