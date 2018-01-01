tomatoes on the vine

Summer Bounty: Tomato Salsa and Fruit Chutney

Learn the basics of fermentation and start two different fermented foods made with summer’s bounty—tomato salsa and fruit chutney.

Location: Mountain View, private home address provided upon registration

Fee: $100 includes food and materials

Sat, June 16: 10am to 1pm 

Sat, July 14: 10am to 1pm 

What you’ll get

  • One 500 ml Le Parfait flip-top jar filled with fresh salsa you start in class
  • One 500 ml Le Parfait flip-top jar filled with fresh chutney you start in class
  • Vegan snacks including salsa, sourdough bread and natural sodas
  • Organic, local ingredients

What you’ll learn

  • How to ferment food
  • Why fermentation is so safe
  • Which supplies and ingredients you need—and which you don’t
  • Your questions answered in a small class of 6 students maximum

Email for more info or call 650-450-8205

