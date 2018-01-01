Summer Bounty: Tomato Salsa and Fruit Chutney

Learn the basics of fermentation and start two different fermented foods made with summer’s bounty—tomato salsa and fruit chutney.
Location: Mountain View, private home address provided upon registration
Fee: $100 includes food and materials
Sat, June 16: 10am to 1pm
Sat, July 14: 10am to 1pm
What you’ll get
- One 500 ml Le Parfait flip-top jar filled with fresh salsa you start in class
- One 500 ml Le Parfait flip-top jar filled with fresh chutney you start in class
- Vegan snacks including salsa, sourdough bread and natural sodas
- Organic, local ingredients
What you’ll learn
- How to ferment food
- Why fermentation is so safe
- Which supplies and ingredients you need—and which you don’t
- Your questions answered in a small class of 6 students maximum
Email for more info or call 650-450-8205