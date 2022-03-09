Sauerkraut Class Materials

For this online kimchi class, you’ll need only basic kitchen tools and minimal ingredients.
Ingredients
- 1 two-pound cabbage
- salt
Sauerkraut additions, if desired
- Caraway seeds for classic sauerkraut
- Several carrots and radishes
- 1 to 2 apples
- Fresh ginger and garlic
- Cayenne pepper
Tools
- Cutting board
- Large knife
- A grater if adding carrots, radishes or apples
- A large spoon for peeling ginger, if desired (the peel is not noticeable if left on)
- Glass measuring cups
- Very large bowl or a stockpot for the vegetables
- Plate that can fit inside the top part of the large bowl or pot to weigh down vegetables
- A weight such as a jug filled with water: this goes on the plate, inside the large bowl or pot
- A few wide-mouth jars of various sizes: 1 quart is a good size, 1 pint might come in handy
- A towel
- Small jars to fit into your big jars: I use small glass yogurt jars for this. Don’t worry too much if you can’t find these. If you want to splurge, you can also buy weights from Cultures for Health. I have never used these because they are expensive and I avoid buying extra euipment. But they sure look nice!