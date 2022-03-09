glass jars of bright pink sauerkraut

Sauerkraut Class Materials

For this online kimchi class, you’ll need only basic kitchen tools and minimal ingredients.

Ingredients

  • 1 two-pound cabbage
  • salt

Sauerkraut additions, if desired

  • Caraway seeds for classic sauerkraut
  • Several carrots and radishes
  • 1 to 2 apples
  • Fresh ginger and garlic
  • Cayenne pepper

Tools

  • Cutting board
  • Large knife
  • A grater if adding carrots, radishes or apples
  • A large spoon for peeling ginger, if desired (the peel is not noticeable if left on)
  • Glass measuring cups
  • Very large bowl or a stockpot for the vegetables
  • Plate that can fit inside the top part of the large bowl or pot to weigh down vegetables
  • A weight such as a jug filled with water: this goes on the plate, inside the large bowl or pot
  • A few wide-mouth jars of various sizes: 1 quart is a good size, 1 pint might come in handy
  • A towel
  • Small jars to fit into your big jars: I use small glass yogurt jars for this. Don’t worry too much if you can’t find these. If you want to splurge, you can also buy weights from Cultures for Health. I have never used these because they are expensive and I avoid buying extra euipment. But they sure look nice!
