zero waste farmers market produce

Recipe Feedback

Hello! Will you please do me a favor?

If you have made any of the recipes below, will you please answer a few questions about them? I am writing a cookbook, mostly with new recipes, but also with several that I’ve posted on this blog and consider zero-waste must-haves. I need home cooks to report back on their results.

  • Tofu
  • Lemon curd
  • Scrap vinegar
  • Fermented salsa
  • Scrap vegetable stock
  • Vanilla extract
  • Preserved lemons
  • Yogurt
  • Cultured buttermilk
  • Sour cream
  • Creme fraîche
  • Ricotta cheese
  • Chana masala
  • Refried beans
  • Sourdough crackers
  • Ginger bug
  • Ginger beer

Thank you very much!