Recipe Feedback

Hello! Will you please do me a favor?
If you have made any of the recipes below, will you please answer a few questions about them? I am writing a cookbook, mostly with new recipes, but also with several that I’ve posted on this blog and consider zero-waste must-haves. I need home cooks to report back on their results.
- Tofu
- Lemon curd
- Scrap vinegar
- Fermented salsa
- Scrap vegetable stock
- Vanilla extract
- Preserved lemons
- Yogurt
- Cultured buttermilk
- Sour cream
- Creme fraîche
- Ricotta cheese
- Chana masala
- Refried beans
- Sourdough crackers
- Ginger bug
- Ginger beer