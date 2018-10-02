Kombucha: From Brew to Bottle

Learn how to brew, flavor and bottle delicious, probiotic kombucha at home for a fraction of the price of store-bought

Location: Mountain View, private home address provided upon registration

Fee: $75 includes food and materials

Wed, May 23: 6pm to 8:30pm

Wed, June 20: 6pm to 8:30pm

What you’ll get

Vegan snacks including sourdough bread, kraut and kombucha

A virile SCOBY—the starter culture you need for brewing kombucha

A jar filled with 4 cups of kombucha you start in class

A homemade cloth kombucha hat

One 16-ounce bottle of kombucha you’ll fill in class

What you’ll learn

How to brew, flavor and bottle kombucha at home with confidence

How to care for your kombucha while it ferments

Why fermentation is so safe

Which supplies and ingredients you need—and which you don’t

Your questions answered in a small class of 6 students maximum

Email for more info or call 650-450-8205