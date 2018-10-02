Kombucha: From Brew to Bottle

Learn how to brew, flavor and bottle delicious, probiotic kombucha at home for a fraction of the price of store-bought
Location: Mountain View, private home address provided upon registration
Fee: $75 includes food and materials
Wed, May 23: 6pm to 8:30pm
Wed, June 20: 6pm to 8:30pm
What you’ll get
- Vegan snacks including sourdough bread, kraut and kombucha
- A virile SCOBY—the starter culture you need for brewing kombucha
- A jar filled with 4 cups of kombucha you start in class
- A homemade cloth kombucha hat
- One 16-ounce bottle of kombucha you’ll fill in class
What you’ll learn
- How to brew, flavor and bottle kombucha at home with confidence
- How to care for your kombucha while it ferments
- Why fermentation is so safe
- Which supplies and ingredients you need—and which you don’t
- Your questions answered in a small class of 6 students maximum
Email for more info or call 650-450-8205