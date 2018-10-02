Hibiscus flavored kombucha

Kombucha: From Brew to Bottle

Learn how to brew, flavor and bottle delicious, probiotic kombucha at home for a fraction of the price of store-bought

Location: Mountain View, private home address provided upon registration

Fee: $75 includes food and materials

Wed, May 23: 6pm to 8:30pm 

Wed, June 20: 6pm to 8:30pm 

What you’ll get

  • Vegan snacks including sourdough bread, kraut and kombucha
  • A virile SCOBY—the starter culture you need for brewing kombucha
  • A jar filled with 4 cups of kombucha you start in class
  • A homemade cloth kombucha hat
  • One 16-ounce bottle of kombucha you’ll fill in class

What you’ll learn

  • How to brew, flavor and bottle kombucha at home with confidence
  • How to care for your kombucha while it ferments
  • Why fermentation is so safe
  • Which supplies and ingredients you need—and which you don’t
  • Your questions answered in a small class of 6 students maximum

Email for more info or call 650-450-8205

kombucha and ginger beer
Kombucha and ginger beer