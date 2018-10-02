Ginger Beer and Natural Soda

Learn to make a ginger bug—a starter for making natural sodas—and how to use it to make ginger beer and another flavor of natural soda

Location: Mountain View, private home address provided upon registration

Fee: $75 includes food and materials

Fri, April 20: 6pm to 8:30pm 

What you’ll get

  • Vegan snacks including sourdough bread, ginger beer and natural soda
  • A small jar with the ginger bug you start in class
  • One 16-ounce bottle filled with ginger beer you start in class
  • One 16-ounce filled with natural soda you start in class

What you’ll learn

  • How to make natural sodas at home with confidence
  • How to care for your soda while it ferments
  • Why fermentation is so safe
  • Which supplies and ingredients you need—and which you don’t
  • Your questions answered in a small class of 6 students maximum

Email for more info or call 650-450-8205

 