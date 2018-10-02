Learn to make a ginger bug—a starter for making natural sodas—and how to use it to make ginger beer and another flavor of natural soda

Location: Mountain View, private home address provided upon registration

Fee: $75 includes food and materials

Fri, April 20: 6pm to 8:30pm

What you’ll get

Vegan snacks including sourdough bread, ginger beer and natural soda

A small jar with the ginger bug you start in class

One 16-ounce bottle filled with ginger beer you start in class

One 16-ounce filled with natural soda you start in class

What you’ll learn

How to make natural sodas at home with confidence

How to care for your soda while it ferments

Why fermentation is so safe

Which supplies and ingredients you need—and which you don’t

Your questions answered in a small class of 6 students maximum

Email for more info or call 650-450-8205