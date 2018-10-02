Learn to make a ginger bug—a starter for making natural sodas—and how to use it to make ginger beer and another flavor of natural soda
Location: Mountain View, private home address provided upon registration
Fee: $75 includes food and materials
Fri, April 20: 6pm to 8:30pm
What you’ll get
- Vegan snacks including sourdough bread, ginger beer and natural soda
- A small jar with the ginger bug you start in class
- One 16-ounce bottle filled with ginger beer you start in class
- One 16-ounce filled with natural soda you start in class
What you’ll learn
- How to make natural sodas at home with confidence
- How to care for your soda while it ferments
- Why fermentation is so safe
- Which supplies and ingredients you need—and which you don’t
- Your questions answered in a small class of 6 students maximum
Email for more info or call 650-450-8205