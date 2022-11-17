Flaky and Fruity Galette Workshop Materials

Tools

Dry measuring cups

Measuring spoons

Small liquid measuring cup

Food processor OR large bowl and pastry blender (I have this one)

Work surface

Bench scraper (nice to have but not necessary)

Two large plates for chilling the pastry

Rolling pin or empty wine bottle

9-inch deep pie dish, 12-inch cast-iron pan or a baking sheet

Dishtowel

Optional pastry brush if doing an egg wash (I don’t usually bother with an egg wash)

Simple tools

Chill dough without plastic

Ingredients for one apple galette

The ingredients below yield one galette. If you would like to make additional dough to use later, bring extra flour, butter or coconut oil, salt, sugar and ice water to the workshop.

For the pastry

1 1/4 cups all-purpose flour or pastry flour, plus more for dusting . Pastry flour is more common in Canada than the US. Either works. If you like, use half all purpose, half whole-wheat for the pastry.

. Pastry flour is more common in Canada than the US. Either works. If you like, use half all purpose, half whole-wheat for the pastry. 1/2 cup (1 stick) chilled unsalted butter or coconut oil . Chill this well before class begins. If you choose coconut oil, take it out of the refigerator a few minutes before class so it can soften slightly. Otherwise it will be rock hard.

. Chill this well before class begins. If you choose coconut oil, take it out of the refigerator a few minutes before class so it can soften slightly. Otherwise it will be rock hard. 2 to 4 tablespoons ice water . You may not need it all.

. You may not need it all. 1/2 teaspoon salt . I usually have coarse salt on hand. Any type is fine.

. I usually have coarse salt on hand. Any type is fine. 1/4 teaspoon sugar. This tiny amount of sugar brings out a lot of flavor. I use granulated.

For the filling

5 medium apples . If I still lived in Ontario, Canada, I would use MacIntosh. I buy a variety of apples—Honeycrisp, Braeburn, Fugi, Gala, Gravenstein—and use whatever I find in the fruitbowl.

. If I still lived in Ontario, Canada, I would use MacIntosh. I buy a variety of apples—Honeycrisp, Braeburn, Fugi, Gala, Gravenstein—and use whatever I find in the fruitbowl. Juice of 1 lemon (2 tablespoons) . This will prevent the apples from browning and also adds flavor.

. This will prevent the apples from browning and also adds flavor. 2 to 4 tablespoons brown sugar . The apples I use are quite sweet and don’t need much sugar. If you use tart Granny Smith apples, you may want to add more sugar.

. The apples I use are quite sweet and don’t need much sugar. If you use tart Granny Smith apples, you may want to add more sugar. 1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon . If you like nutmeg, bring that too. Cardamom is also nice.

. If you like nutmeg, bring that too. Cardamom is also nice. 2 tablespoons butter or coconut oil . You’ll dab the top of the fruit before baking.

. You’ll dab the top of the fruit before baking. 1 teaspoon granulated sugar . To sprinkle on top.

. To sprinkle on top. 1 egg beaten with 1 teaspoon water for an egg wash. I don’t bother with this but the pastry does look really nice if you brush it with egg wash before baking.

Apple galette made with whole wheat pastry

US Cover