Fermentation 101

Learn a bit about everything: simple kimchi, kombucha, ginger beer…and whatever else I have brewing
Location: Mountain View, private home address provided upon registration
Fee: $90 includes food and materials
Sat, March 10: 10am to 12:30pm SOLD OUT!
Sat, April 14: 10am to 1pm
Sat, May 12: 10am to 1pm
Sat, June 16: 10am to 1pm
What you’ll get
Total retail value of materials alone is $65 plus I feed and teach you!
- Vegan snacks including kimchi, sourdough bread, kombucha and ginger beer
- The jars (retail value $12)
- A quart of kimchi (retail value $15)
- The SCOBY (retail value $25)
- 4 cups kombucha (retail value $10)
- A homemade cloth kombucha hat (fabric varies, retail value $3)
What you’ll learn
- How to ferment food
- Why fermentation is so safe
- Which supplies and ingredients you need—and which you don’t
- Your questions answered in a small class of 6 students maximum
Email for more info or call 650-450-8205