One Bag at at Time Fabric Donations

Thank you for your interest in donating fabric to our One Bag at at Time project! Fabric donations like yours allow us to sew and distribute free cloth produce bags at the farmers’ markets and keep more plastic from reaching our oceans.

Read more about the project here.

Fabric types

We need lightweight fabric made of natural fibers such as cotton scraps, cotton sheets you no longer need, linen if you have it and so on. Because synthetic fabrics shed microplastics when washed, we make our bags out of these natural fibers.

We will get back to you soon with the mailing address. We’ve sewn every single one of our cloth produce bags out of fabric donated by generous people like you. Thank you!

Want to donate cash?

We will take that too. We sometimes need thread, needles and so on. We’d also like to eventually buy a second serger, secondhand. Thank you for your generosity!