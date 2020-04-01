Online Sourdough Starter Workshop Lottery

Learn how to start a sourdough starter, how to feed it and what to do with it

If you’ve read my blog lately, you’ll know that I am stranded at my mom’s in Canada for the next little while. Although I brought very little with me here, I did bring my sourdough starter, Eleanor. We travel well together.

A few people have contacted me over the last couple of weeks, asking if I would teach an online sourdough class while we’re all hunkered down at home. So, I’ve decided to teach a starter class on Friday, April 3rd at 4pm Eastern Time. I’ll teach this free workshop on Zoom and am limiting it to 16 attendees. The class will last about half an hour.

If you’d like to join, please fill out the form at the bottom of this post. I’m predicting a high demand for the 16 available spots, so to make this fair, I’ll randomly pick the 16 attendees from everyone who asks for a spot between now and Thursday at midnight, Eastern Time.

I may record this class and post it later. If you’d like to attend the class but do not want to appear on screen, simply turn off your camera during class.

If you can’t make it to the class on Friday, go here for a tutorial on making a sourdough starter.

Make your own Eleanor!

Sourdough starter equipment

In this class, we will make our starters together. Please bring the following equipment to class.

Ingredients

1/2 cup unbleached white flour

1/2 cup whole wheat flour OR 1/2 cup rye flour

1 cup tap water

Before class begins, please mix the white and whole wheat (or rye) flours together in a jar or other container.

Notes on ingredients

You can use either whole wheat or rye in your starter. My starter loves rye and responds really well to it.

I use organic flour but any flour will do.

Unless you have highly chlorinated water (you will smell the chlorine if you do), you can use water straight from the tap. If you do have highly chlorinated water, fill a jug or jar and let it sit open for a day. The chlorine will dissipate.

Tools

Kitchen scale if you have one (nice to have but not necessary)

One-cup measuring cup

Measuring scoops

Small glass jar that can hold one or two cups, preferably something wide-mouth and shallow to make removing starter easier

Fork for mixing

Scraping spatula (nice to have but don’t worry if you don’t have one)

A towel to wipe your hands

