New In-Person Workshop: Pasta Party!

I regularly receive requests for cooking classes suitable for beginners, kids or team building. Until now, I have focused on fermentation: kombucha, kimchi, sauerkraut, dill pickles, sourdough bread and so forth. While these are all suitable classes for beginners, kids or team building, not everyone has drunk the fermented Kool-Aid (yes, that’s a thing and no, I don’t teach it). Some prospective students want to learn how to cook a simple recipe for dinner.

But I enjoy best teaching people how to make traditional staples from scratch. So what would satisfy both student and teacher? It dawned on me this week.

Pasta.

Fresh pasta is so fun to make from scratch. You can make all sorts of fun shapes with the dough. You can color it with vegetables. You can count the number of ingredients it in with one hand. And you don’t need fancy equipment to make it. Most importantly, it tastes incredible.

So, I’ve add a fresh pasta making class to my schedule. If this one goes over well, I’ll add more dates. As with all of my workshops, this is a zero-waste event. (Check out all my in-person and online classes here.)

Pasta Party Workshop

Once you’ve tasted the homemade fresh pasta you’ll make in class, you will want to make it over and over again. Fortunately, it is surprisingly easy to make. You don’t need a machine—your hands will do—but we’ll give one a whirl in this new class. Choose to make either egg noodles with pastured eggs or vegan pasta.

Class includes:

Hands-on instruction

Pasta you make in class and take home to cook

Lunch: seasonal salad and homemade pasta (vegan option) with homemade tomato sauce

Your questions answered in a small class of six students maximum

Fee: $105 includes food and materials

Date: Sat, Nov 10, 10am to 1pm

Location: Private home in Mountain View, California. Address emailed upon registration.

Email for more info

