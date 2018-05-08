Every time I post pics on Instagram of my table set up for class or the food we make or short videos of my students working away, people ask me if I will do an online version. After hearing this over and over, I finally got the message and set up a new class: Fermentation 101 Online Workshop.

In this first online workshop, we will prepare kimchi and kombucha via Skype on Saturday, June 2, from 10am to 12pm Pacific Time. I’ll show you how to make your kimchi and kombucha; explain how fermentation works, why it’s safe and why it’s so healthy; and recommend books for further fermentation adventures.

I’ve limited the class size to 10 so I can answer everyone’s questions. After you register for the class, I’ll email you a checklist of ingredients (see below) and a checklist of the kitchen tools you’ll need to make both ferments. You don’t need any special equipment to make either of these. Basic kitchen tools will do.

Kimchi

Ingredients

1 two-pound Napa cabbage (other cabbage, such as Savoy, will work)

1 daikon radish

4 green onions

1-inch piece of ginger

6 cloves garlic

1/4 cup gochugaru spice

1 teaspoon dried kelp granules (optional)

Salt

Water

Gochugaru spice is a Korean chili powder used in kimchi and many other dishes. It tastes delicious. If you can’t find gochugaru in a grocery store or Asian market near you, you should be able to find it online.

Kombucha

Ingredients

1 SCOBY—a symbiotic culture of bacteria or yeast, also known as a mushroom or a mother

Looseleaf tea: black, green, oolong, white or puerh (tea bags will work)

1/2 cup kombucha OR a few tablespoons apple cider vinegar with the live mother

1/2 cup granulated sugar

Water

To find a SCOBY, I would first search on craigslist in the US, Kijiji in Canada, Gumtree in Australia and similar online marketplaces. I have seen SCOBYs for sale on Etsy also. If you have access to quality, raw kombucha, you can pour some in a jar, cover it with a cloth, let it sit at room temperature and a SCOBY should form. However, this can take a couple of weeks or longer and your SCOBY may not be ready in time for the class.

The Workshop

When we all meet online—each of us with our ingredients and tools assembled in front of our computers or devices—we’ll make our kimchi and kombucha together. I think it will be fun.

The class is half full at the moment, with students hailing from the US, Canada and Costa Rica. I have readers from a variety of time zones so I’d like to schedule some weekday (or weeknight, depending on where you live) classes in order to reach more people. If you would like to chime in about a time that might work for you, please answer the poll at the bottom of this post.

Fermentation 101 Online Workshop

Introductory price: $25

Sat, June 2: 10am to 12pm Pacific Time

